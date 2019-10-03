SECTIONS
Adorable Toddler Can't Stop Giggling Over 'M' and 'W' While Learning ABCs with Dad

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 3, 2019 at 9:10am
Sometimes it’s the simplest things that can add much-needed happiness to your day.

For some, it’s the perfect cup of joe from the coffee shop down the street. For others, it may be a warm bath at the end of a stressful day.

But for a giggly toddler from Delaware, it was the simple flip of a wooden letter that sent him into a fit of infectious laughter.

Winston Moore is warming hearts across the internet with a sweet moment between him and his dad, Pedro Moore.

In a video that has since gone viral, the 1-year-old stood in front of his dad, looking at wooden cutouts of the letter “M.”

When his father flipped the letter over to show his son how an “M” is just an upside-down “W,” however, Winston couldn’t control his laughter.

“Is he laughing with me or at me?” Pedro wrote in the Instagram post.

It’s hard to understand exactly what tickled the young boy so, but his pure display of happiness brought smiles to thousands of people’s faces.

The video received so much attention in fact that the entire family was invited to appear on the premiere season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I’m going to be on my first tv show, because of all of you!!!!” Winston’s parents wrote on the 1-year-old’s Instagram.

The episode featuring Winston and his parents aired on Sept. 30.

After appearing on the show, the family posted another video on Winston’s Instagram feed thanking everyone for the love and support.

They also promised that they would continue to share precious moments with Winston.

To see more of Winston’s adorable personality, check out his Instagram page @winstontmoore.

