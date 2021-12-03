Share
Lifestyle
Meerkats at the London Zoo look on.
Meerkats at the London Zoo look on, perhaps waiting for their treat of Christmas crickets. (Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock)

This Is Adorable: Zoo Puts on Special Meerkat Surprise for Christmas

 By Amanda Thomason  December 3, 2021 at 10:39am
Share

When Dec. 1 arrives, many people look forward to Christmas with the time-honored tradition of an advent calendar.

While small chocolates or other sweets seem to be the most typical form of treat used in this practice, a variety of themes are available now, including toys, tea, coffee, wine and … live crickets.

The last option would probably be as welcome as coal — unless you happen to be a meerkat, for whom the crunchy crickets are a terribly appetizing snack.

On Wednesday, the ZSL London Zoo shared a video on Facebook showing its meerkats enjoying a festive advent calendar designed specifically for them.



Trending:
Twitter Users Freak After Ghislaine Maxwell Matches Suspect Sketch for Madeleine McCann Disappearance

“Our meerkats are counting down to Christmas with their very own advent calendar,” the caption read. “But the mischievous mob ignored the festive tradition of opening a single door each day, choosing instead to tuck into all their treats at once!

“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality, but they had great fun foraging for their favourite tasty crickets.”



People commented to commiserate with the furry little critters’ sense of urgency.

“I have done the same as a child … But with chocolate in it,” one person wrote.

“Show the kids this…..or mibbe not cos it might give them ideas,” wrote another person, tagging a friend.



And perhaps you can relate — knowing something good is waiting behind doors Nos. 1 through 25 can make it difficult to wait for each day. It takes a great deal of personal strength not to blow through the lot in one sitting.

Of course, there are more than just advent calendars for the animals at the London Zoo this year. It’s certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas as it shares updates on the holiday activities to which its residents are being treated.

Related:
Woman Discovered Dead, Potentially After Vicious Dog Attack: Punctured Neck


“Employees from Bloomberg took a day out of the office to help keepers create festive treats, including papier-mâché Christmas baubles filled with sunflower seeds for our red river hogs,” the zoo posted on Nov. 30 along with photos of the pigs enjoying their species-appropriate treats.

Christmas is a great excuse to themed animal enrichment activities, and the posts many zoos share around this time of year highlighting such activities are nearly as much fun for the viewers as they are for the animals.

But it doesn’t stop there — domesticated animals have lots of fun with holiday-themed toys and treats as well. Do you give your pets anything in particular this time of year?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




This Is Adorable: Zoo Puts on Special Meerkat Surprise for Christmas
Dog Saves Former Police Chief as Fire Destroys Home
Einstein's Handwritten Theory of Relativity Notes Just Sold For Millions
Cold Case Solved? New Suspect Revealed 22 Years After Savage Killing of 13-Year-Old Girl
Look Inside: Site of Horrific Murder Quietly Changes Hands Again
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!