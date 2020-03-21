SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Advice Pence Gave 7 Months Ago About Prayer Seems Almost Prophetic Today

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Feb. 27, 2020, in National Harbor, Maryland.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesVice President Mike Pence speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Feb. 27, 2020, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By James Morganelli
Published March 20, 2020 at 5:59pm
Print

Seven months ago, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at an event on religious freedom where he was asked for advice about handling political, even personal attacks.

His simple response went viral: Pray more, internet less.

“I would just say maybe a couple of things,” Pence said at a meeting of the conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom. “Number one is spend more time on your knees than on the internet.”

At the moment, the deck seems stacked against us: worldwide pandemic; growing numbers of sick and dying; a nation shut down with fear, ordering its folks to “shelter in place.”

And let us not forget the inevitable fallout of personal and financial tragedies that await us in the aftermath.

TRENDING: Treasury Secretary Confirms Details of Checks for Americans: Up to $2,000 Per Adult, $1,000 Per Child

In the midst of all this chaos, Pence’s words are more timely than ever: Trust in a higher power.

As conservative political commentator David French recently wrote, “The president of the United States led the American people in prayer on one of the most fateful days in American (and world) history—June 6, 1944.”

“If you haven’t heard Franklin D. Roosevelt’s D-Day prayer,” French continued, “I’d encourage you to listen. It captures the terrible gravity and danger of the moment.”

“The job of a politician, pundit, or activist isn’t just to determine what’s true, but also what’s important.”

Do you think our national leaders should encourage prayer during this crisis?

Pence and French could not be more correct. The smartest of leaders are those who recognize innately that they do not know it all.

In times of war, they turn to warriors who have fought it. In times of illness, they turn to healers who have cured the sick.

Yet in all times, the wisest leaders understand that conflict coexists with the dread of such matters — a fear that cannot be resolutely confronted by earthly means, be it knowledge, experience or strength.

It takes courage to recognize that it is humility that moors faith and prayer to the importance of reason because reason is simply not enough.

“Only so much about life can be understood by reason; so much falls far short of any reasonable explanation,” speaker and author Ravi Zacharias once wrote.

RELATED: While Dems Push Coronavirus Panic, Pence Gets Things Done - Announces Free Testing for 240 Million

“Prayer then becomes the irrepressible cry of the heart at the times we most need it.”

Prayer goes a step further than mere good will and practical safety measures to protect us and the most vulnerable.

Prayer is an act of humility, an admission that ultimately, we must place our faith in God.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
James Morganelli
James V. Morganelli’s work has appeared in The Federalist, and he is the author of the award-winning "The Protector Ethic: Morality, Virtue, and Ethics in the Martial Way."
James V. Morganelli’s work has appeared in The Federalist, and he is the author of the award-winning "The Protector Ethic: Morality, Virtue, and Ethics in the Martial Way." He holds a master’s degree in philosophy from Loyola University Chicago concentrating in Applied Ethics and Natural Law and is a lifelong practitioner of martial arts.







Advice Pence Gave 7 Months Ago About Prayer Seems Almost Prophetic Today
Prager Issues Warning: If We Can Shut Down America for COVID-19, Dems Can Shut It Down for Climate Change
As Americans Turn to God for Help, Hateful Tlaib Retweets 'F*** a Nat'l Day of Prayer' Message
Look Closely at Italy's Health Care and You'll See the Chilling Future Dems Want for America
Fake Quarantine Text Messages Exposed as WH Refutes Stafford Act Rumors
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×