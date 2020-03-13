Christian Titan Ravi Zacharias Announces He Has a Rare Cancer and Is in 'Severe Pain'

Evangelist Ravi Zacharias revealed Thursday he has a very rare cancer called Sarcoma and is in “severe pain.”

The 73-year-old updated his followers on his health following his back surgery three weeks ago on both his Facebook page and website.

“The surgery was considered a success, and the surgeon felt it was a strong reconstruction,” Zacharias wrote on Thursday.

“However, since the surgery I have faced very severe pain, so intense in the night, especially, that I have been unable to sleep.”

The apologist then explained the biopsy taken during the procedure revealed he had a malignant tumor on his sacrum — a rare type of cancer called Sarcoma.

The speaker will wait for about four or five weeks to heal from his surgery before beginning treatment on the tumor.

“We are trusting the Lord in this, and we believe we have already seen evidence of His hand,” Zacharias wrote.

“For example, the tumor did not show up on any previous scans and was only discovered by my surgeon identifying it during surgery.”

He also thanked people for their prayers and asked for “continued prayers for the journey that lies ahead.”

Although Zacharias will not be returning to speaking until at least the summer, his ministry is in good hands with his speaking team members.

“I am grateful for the love and support of a team and for your friendship. We are trusting the Lord for His purpose,” he said.

“Please do also pray that God will take away this horrific night pain, which is the most difficult part of waiting.”

Zacharias’ wife, Margie, kept followers updated while Zacharias was recovering from his surgery, CBN News reported.

“I know the Lord has been present in the OR today, and I pray that He will give Ravi the ability to handle what is ahead for the next several weeks,” she wrote.

Zacharias has been an evangelist for the past 48 years, according to his international apologetics organization RZIM website.

He has edited or written over 25 books on theology, apologetics, comparative religion and philosophy.

His ultimate mission is “to present and defend the truth of Jesus Christ that others may find life in Him.”

