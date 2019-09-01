SECTIONS
News
Print

Afghan Asylum Seeker Arrested After Deadly Knife Attack in France

French soldiers and police on the scene of a knife attack Saturday in eastern France near Lyon.Philippe Desmazes / AFP / Getty ImagesFrench soldiers and police on the scene of a knife attack Saturday in eastern France near Lyon. (Philippe Desmazes / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published September 1, 2019 at 5:14am
Print

An Afghan man who was seeking asylum in France has been arrested in connection with a Saturday knife attack that left one person dead and other victims in critical condition late Saturday.

The attack took place at about 4:30 p.m. in Villeurbanne, which is near Lyon, Fox News reported.

“There was a man at the 57 [bus stop] who started striking out with a knife in all directions,” The (U.K.) Guardian quoted a witness it did not name as saying.

The report said the witness was a young girl with a blood-stained top.

“There was blood everywhere,” she said.

TRENDING: FEC Demands Bernie Account for Whopping 69 Pages of Questionable Donations

Villeurbanne Mayor Jean-Paul Bret said witnesses and security staff at a nearby metro station overpowered the attacker, who tried to flee the scene.

The attacker was armed with a kitchen knife and metal spit, police said,

Police did not reveal the name of the 33-year-old Afghan citizen who was detained. The U.K. Daily Mail gave his name as Sultan Marmed Niazi.

France has been plagued by terrorist attacks in recent years and even forced to put up an anti-terrorism barrier around the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Do you expect to see more attacks like these by asylum seekers?

It has also witnessed protests of its asylum policies by illegal immigrants and activists.

However, police said the man was not previously known to police, according to the reports. The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office has not labeled the attack as a terrorist incident.

No motive for the attack was known. The attacker gave multiple reasons for the attack, but police were not certain which, if any, were true, according to reports.

In its report, the Daily Mail said a police source it did not name said the attacker “targeted a 19-year-old man, who died at the scene, while nine others were also hurt, three very seriously.”

Other accounts put the number of wounded at eight.

RELATED: African Illegal Immigrants Stuck in Mexico Violently Clash with Authorities, Demand Passage to US: Report

The source said the attack “seemed to be entirely random.

The arrested man had been seen lashing out with at least one blade, and possibly two.”

“As the attack intensified, he was jumped by four bus conductors who managed to get the kitchen knife off him,” the Daily Mail quoted its source as saying.

“I am extremely shocked by the attack that has just occurred in the Lyon area during which one person died and several others [were] injured, some seriously,” Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb tweeted in a French-language message.

The man is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A statement from local mosques condemned the “deadly madness that inhabits those who try to sow hatred and violence.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Afghan Asylum Seeker Arrested After Deadly Knife Attack in France
Passenger Captures Harrowing Moments Volcano Eruption Races Toward Her Fleeing Boat
Trump 'Fully Understood and Forgave' Ex-Assistant Who Reportedly Took Shots at His Daughters
Weird Medical Anomaly Known As 'Werewolf Syndrome' Caused 17 Kids To Grow Hair Everywhere
Democrats Pounce To Politicize Hurricane Dorian, Use It To Attack Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×