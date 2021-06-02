Commentary
Commentary

Alaska GOP Sens. Murkowski & Sullivan Turn on Own Voters, Help Biden Kill Oil Jobs

Randy DeSoto June 2, 2021 at 2:36pm

Talk about being a day late and a dollar short — or actually many, many dollars short.

Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan bemoaned the Biden administration’s decision this week to suspend the leases for oil exploration in portions of the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Yet they voted to confirm the very administration official who executed the decree, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, knowing full well her opposition to oil development in ANWR.

Full disclosure before going further: I worked as a press secretary for GOP U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller when he ran against both Murkowski and Sullivan.

The experience did give me a greater sense of the importance of the oil industry in the Last Frontier.

Trending:
'Their Legacy Is Immortal': Trump Delivers Stirring Memorial Day Statement

After decades of attempts to open the remote strip of land in northeast Alaska, ANWR’s 1002 Area was finally green-lit for oil development during former President Donald Trump’s administration as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Murkowski and Sullivan celebrated the legislation’s passage and what it would mean for their state.

Do you support drilling in ANWR?

“Alaskans can now look forward to our best opportunity to refill the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, thousands of jobs that will pay better wages, and potentially $60 billion in royalties for our state alone,” Murkowski said in a joint news release with Sullivan at the time.

This made their vote in March to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary nominee Haaland all the more puzzling.

Mind you, Murkowski and Sullivan were two of only four Republicans who voted for the controversial choice.

Related:
Biden Deals Another Blow to Oil and Gas Industry, Suspends Leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

They knew Haaland’s opposition to drilling in ANWR.

Alaska Public Media headlined in December 2020: “Biden’s pick for Interior secretary is a passionate foe of drilling in Arctic Refuge.”

“I’m here to support my family in Alaska. To protect the Arctic Refuge. To protect the animals and the trees and everything that lives there,” Haaland said as a congresswoman-elect at an anti-drilling rally in front of the U.S. Capitol in 2018.

“Because not everything should be based on how much money we can make,” she added.

Haaland, who is Native American, meant “family” in the broad sense that the rally was organized by a group of Alaska Native people, according to APR.

Later in 2018, Haaland co-sponsored a bill that would have blocked the Bureau of Land Management (which of course falls under the Department of the Interior) from holding a lease sale in ANWR as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act required.

Surprise, surprise. Haaland, now as head of the Interior Department, issued an order Tuesday halting all activities in ANWR related to oil exploration, citing “alleged legal deficiencies” and an “insufficient analysis” of the environmental impact.

While the move is listed as “temporary,” the expiration date of the order is open-ended.

Predictably, the Alaska congressional delegation, including Murkowski, Sullivan and Republican Rep. Don Young all came out forcefully against Haaland’s decision.

“The Biden administration’s actions are not unexpected but are outrageous nonetheless,” Murkowski said.

Sullivan added, “The law is clear: Congress mandated the leasing program in the 1002 Area and required two lease sales within seven years.”

The two have no ground to stand on now, given their confirmation vote in March.

The oil and gas industry is the largest portion of Alaska’s economy, and the senators’ votes showed a lack of commitment to it.

“The oil industry accounts for one-quarter of Alaska jobs and about one-half of the overall economy when the spending of state revenues from oil production is considered. In other words, without oil, Alaska’s economy would be half its size,” according to the state’s Resource Development Council.

“In 2018, the industry accounted for more than 77,600 direct and indirect jobs and $4.8 billion in Alaska wages.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in April that oil production in the Last Frontier reached its lowest level in more than 40 years in 2020.

The downward trend has been continuing since the late ’80s and opening ANWR, which likely holds over 10 billion barrels of untapped oil reserves, offered an opportunity to reverse the trend.

The least Murkowski and Sullivan could have done to show solidarity with hardworking Alaskans was to vote against Haaland’s confirmation.

However, they did not, and now they’re reaping what they helped sow.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Alaska GOP Sens. Murkowski & Sullivan Turn on Own Voters, Help Biden Kill Oil Jobs
PA Lawmakers Traveling to Arizona to Receive Briefing on Election Audit: Report
The Bible's Teachings Provide a Bulwark Against Marxism and Socialism Rising in the US
Trump Calls Out Fulton County, GA, for Delaying and Seeking to Shut Down Ballot Audit
Fulton County, GA, Makes Last Minute Legal Moves to Stop Audit from Proceeding
See more...

Conversation