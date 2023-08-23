Alec Baldwin’s legal troubles aren’t going away.

On Wednesday, a New Mexico judge denied a motion from the actor to dismiss a civil suit from production crew members of the film “Rust” against him, according to Fox News.

Baldwin was previously charged with fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie in 2021 — but prosecutors dropped the involuntary manslaughter charges.

However, Baldwin could be charged again for his alleged role in Hutchins’ death.

The Hollywood star was wielding a revolver during an on-set rehearsal when Hutchins was shot.

Baldwin denied pulling the trigger in the incident, but ballistic analysis indicates otherwise, according to The New York Times.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid also declined Baldwin’s request to stay a resolution of the civil suit until criminal proceedings against Baldwin in the matter are resolved, Fox reported.

Three plaintiffs in the civil suit worked as contractors on the set of “Rust,” according to ABC News.

They accused Baldwin and his company, El Dorado Pictures, of creating an unsafe environment on the New Mexico set of the movie.

The plaintiffs cited damages “including, but not limited to, hearing loss, temporary deafness, and vibrational shock” from their experiences working on the film, Fox reported.

They cited a production that “cut corners” relating to safety, citing a shoot that was scheduled to only last 21 days.

The three crew members also accused Baldwin of unsafe practices when handling the revolver that fatally injured Hutchins.

“He did not request that anyone verify or demonstrate the revolver’s safety before this exchange.”

“And he did not ask to see whether ammunition was present inside the revolver’s chamber — despite his knowledge of the observable differences between a live and dummy round, and a loaded and unloaded chamber.”

“Instead, Defendant Baldwin accepted the revolver without any verification that it was a ‘cold gun.'”

Baldwin attorney Robert Schwartz slammed the ruling against dismissing the suit as a “real injustice” and “unnecessary.”

He pointed to the 16 months in between the shooting and the suit’s filing as untimely.

New Mexico special prosecutor Kari Morrissey told Fox News that no final decision has been made regarding bringing criminal charges against Baldwin again.

