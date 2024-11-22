Diabolical ideologies such as communism and fascism have always infected their most devoted adherents with maniacal fanaticism.

Nowadays, transgender ideology has the same effect — and for the same reasons.

In a commentary penned for the U.K. Daily Mail and published on Friday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina once again adopted a defiant posture in the face of transgender activists’ violent threats and then pledged to never back down in her ongoing quest to keep men out of women’s spaces.

“On social media, men are threatening to bash my head in,” Mace began.

Indeed, this week the congresswoman has found herself at the center of the latest controversy over transgender ideology.

The upcoming 119th Congress will include Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware — a man pretending to be a woman.

On Monday, Mace moved to introduce a resolution requiring members of Congress to honor private spaces reserved by sex. For instance, anyone born a man must use the men’s bathroom. And anyone born a woman must use the women’s bathroom.

As one would expect, unhinged leftists lost their minds over that very rudimentary concept.

“I seemed to blow up the radical left last night,” Mace said Tuesday in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“And the death threats that I’m receiving now aren’t gonna stop me either,” she later added.

This isn’t up for debate. Men are not welcome in women’s private spaces. pic.twitter.com/qRGpAj9UOW — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 19, 2024

In fact, those violent threats constituted the focus of her Daily Mail piece.

First, Mace shamed the transgender extremists.

“In America today, this is what happens to women when they advocate for their own safety,” she wrote.

Then, the congresswoman explained why she would never back down from this fight.

“As the first female graduate from South Carolina’s military college, The Citadel, and the first Republican congresswoman elected in the state, I’ve broken barriers all my life. I’m also a survivor of rape and domestic violence, and I still live with PTSD from these traumatizing experiences,” she continued.

“My advocacy isn’t political — it’s personal,” she added.

Of course, one need not break barriers nor suffer trauma in order to acknowledge basic, biological truths.

Nor must one even acknowledge biological truths in order to denounce violent threats.

Thursday on X, Mace posted another short video, this time from the airport on her way home to South Carolina.

“I just spoke at an event with a couple hundred people,” she reported. “Some trans lunatic tried to rush the stage and attack me.”

“And he is just making the case for me that we don’t want penises in women’s spaces,” she added.

Adopting the same defiant tone, the congresswoman also reported a hostile encounter with a woman at the airport moments earlier.

No matter where, no matter what, I’m going to stand my ground. No balls in our stalls.#HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/QusXEGvy2F — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 21, 2024

The clip below showed the “[r]aging lunatic, pretending to be female,” who tried to rush the stage while Mace spoke.

Raging lunatic, pretending to be female, tried to rush the stage at me just a little bit ago. All because I don’t want men watching women undress in the locker room. https://t.co/VBrq7GhW0s — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile, journalist Andy Ngo of The Post Millennial identified one “Portland trans extremist” who had threatened to kill both Mace and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, another staunch defender of truth and women’s rights.

I can exclusively report the identity of the Portland trans extremist who is threatening to murder @RepNancyMace & @jk_rowling. Venus Andromeda Boyle (Joshua R. Boyle) was involved in a Rose City Antifa group & is a @PrideFdn scholar at @Portland_State. https://t.co/ACit5Ayvwl — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2024

To her credit, Mace has ignored the threats and pledged to carry this fight wherever necessary.

“The U.S. Capitol is the seat of our democracy,” she wrote in the Daily Mail. “It must set the standard. I am now introducing legislation to expand the same-sex bathroom policy across federal property nationwide and in schools funded by the federal government.”

“Women and girls deserve more than to have their needs ignored and protective boundaries erased,” she added.

Those who answer such obvious truths by making violent threats deserve no pity.

At the same time, however, we should regard many other tortured souls caught up in transgender ideology as victims.

“For the good of society and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely—the whole preposterous ideology, at every level,” Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire tweeted on Thursday.

For the good of society and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely—the whole preposterous ideology, at every level. https://t.co/IbPIXeRWaP — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 21, 2024

Knowles’s perspective has substantial merit when weighing how to respond to threats against Mace and others. After all, not everyone who suffers from gender confusion also harbors homicidal fantasies.

At the same time, however, we must treat transgender ideology as a species of the same madness that once gave rise to mass movements in support of totalitarian fascism and communism.

Never mind specific doctrines. Ideologies of that kind attract different types of troubled and resentful people, including — perhaps especially — those who despise reality and therefore dream of making a new one. And that requires self-destruction in the service of something larger than the self.

In that sense, of course, diabolical ideologies amount to a deliberate perversion of Christianity. Whereas Christians renounce self-will that we may follow Christ and receive His gift of eternal life — a gift whereby He will make us both more like Him and more fully ourselves, for as individuals we hope to live forever — devotees of diabolical ideologies such as fascism, communism and transgenderism reject the universe as God fashioned it, claiming instead the power to remake reality in their own images.

Thus, the most fanatical ideologues will cling to their new invented realities as if their existence depended on it. Hence their often violent reaction when challenged.

In short, Mace deserves credit for persistence in the face of threats. But if we hope to defeat transgender ideologues and restore sanity to the Western world, we should neither misunderstand the nature of their ideological affliction nor underestimate its capacity for triggering violent reactions when confronted with truth.

