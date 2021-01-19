Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Strange 2-Word MLK Day Message

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 19, 2021 at 7:53am
Mewe Share P Share

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement drew a stinging rebuke from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after it saluted the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As is customary of many federal agencies, ICE marked the Monday holiday in King’s honor with a tweet that read, “Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of hope, justice and equality.”

The agency also posted a quote from King that read, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

But Ocasio-Cortez could not allow the agency she has battled endlessly honor King without a rebuttal.

“Abolish ICE,” she tweeted.

TRENDING: Biden Team Furious After Twitter Refuses to Transfer a Single One of Trump's 33 Million Followers

Fellow progressive Democrat Rashida Tlaib of Michigan shared a similar sentiment, tweeting, “#AbolishICE.”

Texas Democratic Rep. Julian Castro, meanwhile, told ICE, “You should sit this one out.”

Ocasio-Cortez was advised recently by King’s niece, Alveda King, to learn from her uncle.

“I believe that AOC really should take a page out of Martin Luther King Jr.’s book,” she told Fox News.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Congress Is Considering a Move to 'Rein In' Media

She noted that the civil rights leader “said that the law cannot transform the human heart.”

“There are laws on the books now that will severely punish white supremacists, and that should be the case,” Alveda King explained. “We know that white supremacy is wrong, it must be punished, but every crime against humanity is bad and so we have to protect human dignity, but not only with the law. We have to transform these hearts.”

As Democrats prepare to control the House, Senate and White House, some think it is time for major shifts to the left.

Do you think ICE will ever be abolished?

“Progressives see the Georgia result as an opportunity to go for the jugular,” Democratic strategist Joel Payne told The Daily Beast.

“30,000-foot: the ceiling is now way higher for what’s possible on every progressive issue,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

But some say hopes that progressives can get their way are overstating the case, particularly when it comes to ICE.

“Biden is not going to abolish ICE because he’s an institutionalist who will focus on depoliticizing government agencies that became extensions of the Trump administration’s policymaking apparatus,” Cris Ramon, an immigration policy consultant, told the Washington Examiner.

In December, a Biden transition official told CBS News that Biden will pursue a “sensible approach” on the issue of immigration arrests.

During Biden’s time as vice president, ICE focused on deporting illegal immigrants with criminal convictions, and illegal immigrants who repeatedly entered the country after deportation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Biden Announces He's Nominating the First Transgender Official to Ever Face Senate Confirmation
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Strange 2-Word MLK Day Message
Hundreds of Publisher Employees Working to Block Trump from Yet Another Platform
Abortion Advocates Are Champing at the Bit for Biden to Take Office
High Decibel 'Dog Collars' Now Being Worn By Factory Workers to Enforce Social Distancing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×