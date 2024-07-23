Share
News

Breaking: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Is Out a Day After Disastrous House Hearing

 By Bryan Chai  July 23, 2024 at 7:55am
Share

With just a single day of congressional grilling in the books — and more on the docket — it appears Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has had enough.

The embattled director is reportedly ditching her post just a day after a contentious House hearing that left many questioning Cheatle’s ability to do her job.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project were among those who reported the story Tuesday morning.

Trending:
Watch: MLB Players Cause a Stir with Apparent Trump-Inspired Celebrations

On Monday, Cheatle was torched over the way she presided over the Secret Service detail during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Everyone, from the usual suspects to even those you wouldn’t expect, took umbrage with the response from Cheatle’s unit.

There was the usual aggressive rhetoric from conservative firebrands such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but in a twist, guess who agreed with the Georgia Republican?

Her old rival, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Perhaps seeing the writing on the wall with Ocasio-Cortez and Greene in rare agreement, Cheatle — who was facing articles of impeachment filed after the hearing — seemingly opted to resign rather than face further scrutiny.

Related:
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle: 'We Have No Choice'

At least one notable fan of the move: tech mogul Elon Musk, who responded to Melugin’s report with a simple retort:

“High time,” he said of Cheatle’s resignation.

Just two days after the Butler incident, Cheatle put out a statement that clearly didn’t assuage any concerns about her ability to do her job.

“I would like to start by extending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday, as well as those who were injured during this senseless act of violence,” she said in the July 15 statement.

“Secret Service personnel on the ground moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump,” Cheatle said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Breaking: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Is Out a Day After Disastrous House Hearing
NBA Superstar Makes 'Unprecedented' Move with Contract Extension: Giving Up Over $100 Million
Merit Makes Right: Microsoft Lays Off DEI Team, Leader Calls Policies 'No Longer Business Critical'
Lowest of the Low? Controversial YouTube Star Accused of Faking His Cancer Diagnosis for Nearly 2 Years
Can You Bake Banana Bread in a Sweltering Hot Car? These Park Rangers Decided to Find Out
See more...

Conversation