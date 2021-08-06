Allie Beth Stuckey Responds to Twitter Suspending Her for Calling a Male Transgender Weightlifter a Man

Twitter temporarily suspended conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey on Thursday for saying that a male weightlifter who identifies as female is a man.

The social media platform told Stuckey that she had violated their rules against “hateful conduct” when she tweeted about transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, saying, “Hubbard failing at the event doesn’t make his inclusion fair. He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

“What’s that Orwell quote,” Stuckey asked in a Thursday Instagram post.

“Something about the further people get from the truth the more people will hate those who say it?”

Stuckey was suspended for 12 hours and allowed back on Twitter on Friday morning.

“Good morning. I’m out of Twitter jail,” she tweeted.

“Men are still men. Thank you.”

Good morning. I’m out of Twitter jail. Men are still men. Thank you. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 6, 2021

“Remember, you can threaten, dox, harass, post porn, spread Chinese propaganda and tweet as a member of a terrorist regime here on Twitter, but you cannot call a man, ‘he,’ because that is ‘promoting violence,’” Stuckey also tweeted on Friday morning.

Remember, you can threaten, dox, harass, post porn, spread Chinese propaganda and tweet as a member of a terrorist regime here on Twitter, but you cannot call a man, “he,” because that is “promoting violence.” 🤡🤡 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 6, 2021

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The platform’s “hateful conduct” policy forbids users from promoting “violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

The social media platform encourages users to report tweets that violate its policy.

“We recognize that if people experience abuse on Twitter, it can jeopardize their ability to express themselves,” the platform said.

“Research has shown that some groups of people are disproportionately targeted with abuse online.”

“This includes: women, people of color, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual individuals, marginalized and historically underrepresented communities,” Twitter’s policy said.

“For those who identify with multiple underrepresented groups, abuse may be more common, more severe in nature and more harmful.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.