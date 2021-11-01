Share
People wait outside of an American Airlines check-in counter at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 5. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

American Airlines Appears to Follow in Footsteps of Airline That Pushed Vaccine Mandate, Experiences Staffing Shortages and Cancellations

 By Harry Wilmerding  November 1, 2021 at 8:53am
American Airlines canceled 340 flights on Monday after cutting almost 2,000 flights during the weekend due to staffing shortages and weather delays, multiple sources reported.

The airline cut 343 flights Friday, 548 Saturday and over 1,000 Sunday, according to American Airlines data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The company canceled 2,291 flights as of Monday morning, a number which represents over 10 percent of its schedule.

$470 Billion Unaccounted For: Biden Spending Bill Doesn't Add Up as New Study Reveals Alarming Numbers

American Airlines Chief Operating Officer Davis Seymour blamed inclement weather and staffing shortages around the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for the delays and cancellations.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” Seymour said in a statement shared with the DCNF. He added that most customers were able to re-book flights on the same day and operations would normalize by November.

“To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operations for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights,” the company said in a statement.

Other airlines have also cut massive amounts of flights.

Are COVID vaccine mandates leading to staffing shortages at airlines?

Southwest Airlines cut over 2,000 flights earlier in October, costing the company roughly $75 million.

The cancellations were first attributed to inclement weather and air traffic control issues, but the company later admitted they experienced labor shortages.

Southwest Airlines denied that the shortages were related to employees protesting the company’s vaccine mandate.

The company later ended its plan to place unvaccinated employees who applied for a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave.

Buttigieg Floats Expansion of No-Fly List: It Won't Be Just Terrorists After This

Harry Wilmerding
