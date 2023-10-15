American Death Toll Rises in Israel While Over a Dozen Remain Unaccounted For

The number of Americans killed when Hamas terrorists stormed Israeli communities last Saturday has risen.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 29 U.S. citizens,” a State Department representative said, according to Fox News.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected. We are not commenting further on the circumstances of the U.S. citizen deaths or the identities of the deceased at this time.”

The representative added that 15 U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident remain unaccounted for. The department is in contact with their families, the representative said.

To date, the total death toll from the Hamas attack is 1,300, with 3,000 more injured.

Of those, at least 200 were killed in the town of Kfar Aza near the Gaza border and 260 at a music festival, according to Fox.

About 2,200 Palestinians and Hamas terrorists have been killed and about 8,700 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes.

Hamas took an estimated 150 people hostage in its raid, including Israeli babies and a 22-year-old U.S. citizen serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi said Saturday that Israel is not negotiating with Hamas to secure the release of the hostages, according to The Times of Israel.

“Israel will not hold negotiations with an enemy that we have vowed to wipe from the face of the earth,” he said.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has “not given up hope” of bringing American hostages home.

One member of Congress, Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, flew to Israel this week to help evacuate U.S. citizens. He announced on Saturday that his office had gotten nearly 100 Americans out of the country.

🚨UPDATE: Our office and team haS now gotten out 96 Americans from Israel. 77 of which I was on myself. We’ve also secured a charter aircraft that can hold 218 passengers. It Will not cost anything the Americans needing ti get out of Israel. I’m also proud to report that… pic.twitter.com/lAfoq3l02D — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) October 14, 2023



Meanwhile, Americans are trying to flee Gaza ahead of the expected Israeli offensive there.

On Saturday, The New York Times indicated that Hamas and Egyptian officials were not allowing Americans who had made it to Gaza’s southern border to leave.

“This is absolutely nerve-racking,” said Lena Beseiso, who was stuck at the border with her husband, two daughters and a grandson. “I’m so worried now more than ever before.”

