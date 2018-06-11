American Fast Food Restaurants Launch Into Hilarious Tiff Against IHOb’s Brand Change

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) decided to change its name to IHOb (the “b” stands for burgers”) to roll out seven new meat sandwiches it’s adding to the menu, and America’s fast food establishments are broiling the restaurant for it.

IHOP dropped the new acronym publicly last week, sparking widespread speculation as to what the “b” stands for in the rejiggered name. People didn’t have to wait for a long time to find out. The stalwart of pancake restaurants released a video Monday morning letting hungry Americans know that the “b” stands for burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Other establishments known for burgers (not pancakes) took immediate notice.

Texas-based Whataburger came out swinging Monday, claiming they love their pancakes but they would never switch their name to “Whatapancake.”

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

Fast food chain Wendy’s said they aren’t afraid of IHOP’s move, because a place that thinks making pancakes is too hard isn’t going to craft up delicious burgers.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Twitter users also chimed in, largely throwing disapproval, some praise and a few jokes IHOP’s way.

I go to IHOP so often, I thought the b could stand for Bob. But with the International House of Burgers news, I've just got one question – at @IHOb, can I still get my usual three eggs over easy, corned-beef hash, and dry rye toast in the morning? https://t.co/ystWylRAmn — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) June 11, 2018

With all the talk about how dumb this marketing stunt is, when is the last time we were all talking about IHOP this much? https://t.co/Faohof6OZO — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) June 11, 2018

Yet another reason to go to @WaffleHouse https://t.co/olHDUj96Yy — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) June 11, 2018

As rebrands go, this is probably the worst I've seen. The B stands for burgers, not breakfast. Their Twitter manager is working overtime reassuring people they'll still have breakfast. And there's no shortage of places to get burgers. Sorry, shareholders. https://t.co/AO8ZrPAqD3 — Jackie Danicki (@veryjackie) June 11, 2018

So IHOP is renouncing an established household-name brand to become…a burger joint? This will end poorly. https://t.co/t3g94v3seO — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 11, 2018

