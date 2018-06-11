SECTIONS
US News
Print

American Fast Food Restaurants Launch Into Hilarious Tiff Against IHOb’s Brand Change

By Robert Donalchie
June 11, 2018 at 2:31pm

Print

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) decided to change its name to IHOb (the “b” stands for burgers”) to roll out seven new meat sandwiches it’s adding to the menu, and America’s fast food establishments are broiling the restaurant for it.

IHOP dropped the new acronym publicly last week, sparking widespread speculation as to what the “b” stands for in the rejiggered name. People didn’t have to wait for a long time to find out. The stalwart of pancake restaurants released a video Monday morning letting hungry Americans know that the “b” stands for burgers.

WATCH:

Other establishments known for burgers (not pancakes) took immediate notice.

TRENDING: Man Allegedly Asked To Leave Restaurant Over Cross Necklace

Texas-based Whataburger came out swinging Monday, claiming they love their pancakes but they would never switch their name to “Whatapancake.”

Fast food chain Wendy’s said they aren’t afraid of IHOP’s move, because a place that thinks making pancakes is too hard isn’t going to craft up delicious burgers.

Twitter users also chimed in, largely throwing disapproval, some praise and a few jokes IHOP’s way.

RELATED: Scientists: New Cure for Baldness Discovered in McDonald’s French Fries

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. 

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Advertising, fast food

By: Robert Donalchie on June 11, 2018 at 2:31pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

sarah huckaabee sanders

CNN Producer Deletes Tweet After Sarah Sanders’ Scorching Fact-Check

Jack Davis

Donald and Melania Trump

Trump Gives Update on Melania Health Status, Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been Accompanying Him

Joe Setyon

donald trump, justin trudeau

‘Special Place in Hell’ for Trudeau After Backstabbing Act, Says WH Adviser

Jack Davis

Singapore Security Turns Away Extremists, Deports Reporters Ahead Of Historic Summit

Jack Davis

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks during a Federal Spending Oversight And Emergency Management Subcommittee hearing June 6, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Democrats Anger Bernie Sanders Supporters with Rule Change for Presidential Candidates

Jack Davis

Trump Plays Hardball with US Allies Before Exiting G-7: ‘Reduce Trade Barriers or Face Consequences’

Jack Davis

Daniels

Stormy Daniels Hit with Defamation Lawsuit After Criticizing Former Lawyer

Jack Davis

accused college student Nikki Yovino

Female College Student Headed to Jail After Falsely Accusing 2 Athletes of Rape

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.