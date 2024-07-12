American Mountaineer Found Mummified 22 Years After Disappearing in an Avalanche

The mummified remains of a missing American mountaineer have been discovered more than two decades after he vanished.

The 59-year-old outdoorsman William Stampfl was first reported missing in June 2002 after encountering an avalanche on Peru’s Huascaran mountain.

Two other climbers, Matthew Richardson and Steve Erskine, were in Stampfl’s party when the wall of snow hit.

According to CBS News, Erskine’s corpse was found quickly, while the other two remained undiscovered.

The tragic story took an unexpected turn this June as Stampfl’s son received a call from a stranger. He was told his father’s body had been found by the caller, who made the discovery while making his own way up the mountain.

On Tuesday, Peruvian police confirmed the recovery of Stampfl’s body.

WARNING: The following video contains imagery that some people may find disturbing.







Officials say the altitude and frigid temperatures helped preserve the body and gear it was found with.

Would you ever attempt to climb a mountain? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The climber who found Stampfl’s body was able to retrieve his wallet, where an American identification card underscored the gravity of the find. This is the same climber who called the family initially.

A Peruvian mountain rescue organization Stampfl’s family contacted found the body was resting at an altitude of 17,060 feet, some 4,000 feet below where the fatal avalanche is believed to have hit the group.

According to KNBC, Mount Huascaran is one of the highest peaks in the Andes.

A team of policemen and mountain guides consisting of 13 elite specialists transported the body from the frigid slopes of Huascaran to a climbers’ camp, a distance that typically takes a nine-hour hike.

Video obtained by CBS shows the icy slope where the body was discovered.

A team of policemen and mountain guides consisting of 13 elite specialists transported the body from the slopes of Huascaran to a climbers’ camp, a distance that typically takes a nine-hour hike.

For the deceased mountaineer’s relatives, the discovery was an unexpected one.

“For 22 years,” the deceased’s daughter Jennifer Stampfl told CBS News, “we just kind of put in our mind: ‘This is the way it is. Dad’s part of the mountain, and he’s never coming home.'”

The family plans to have Stampfl cremated in Peru and his ashes repatriated to the United States.

Stampfl’s climbing partner Richardson remains missing.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.