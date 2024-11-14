Elizabeth Warren Tries Attacking Pete Hegseth, And It Blows Up in Her Face Spectacularly

Virtue-signaling liberals, such as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have a unique capacity for dishonesty.

Thanks to President-elect Donald Trump, however, Warren in particular has become a clownish figure, more easily mocked than taken seriously.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Warren, whom Trump has nicknamed “Pocahontas” on account of her cringeworthy pretensions to American Indian heritage, denigrated combat veteran Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, as a mere “Fox & Friends weekend co-host,” prompting righteous outrage but also hilarious mockery of the senator.

As Warren noted, Hegseth has co-hosted “FOX & Friends Weekend” since 2017.

The senator neglected to mention, however, that Trump’s nominee to oversee the Pentagon also did tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.

“A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense,” Warren posted. “I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense. I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected. https://t.co/6ADUJSm8x6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Of course, dismissing Hegseth as a mere TV host while ignoring his service record constitutes a special kind of slander.

Fortunately, as they often do, X users knew exactly how to respond to the shameless senator.

“Hey Pocahontas, do you not know that Pete Hegseth is a two-decade veteran who served in combat?” one user wrote.

It’s unbelievable. Truly astonishing. They are not just rapacious liars. They are incorrigible idiots. Hey Pocahontas, do you not know that Pete Hegseth is a two-decade veteran who served in combat? I am screen-grabbing your idiotic tweet because this is a new low. Even for… pic.twitter.com/yeG3PCgdlf — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 13, 2024

“23andMe says he is greater than 90% Hooah. How’s your genetic testing going Chief?” another user wrote in a hilarious reference to Warren’s posing as an American Indian.

23andMe says he is greater than 90% Hooah. How’s your genetic testing going Chief? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 13, 2024

Meanwhile, some users ignored Warren’s ancestral claims and chose instead to set the record straight about Hegseth’s service.

In so doing, they exposed the hypocrisy in the senator’s claim to “respect every one of our servicemembers.”

By framing veteran and double bronze-star recipient Pete Hegseth as “weekend co-host,” you prove you don’t respect everyone one of our servicemembers. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 13, 2024

Pete Hegseth is literally a combat veteran with 2 bronze stars who led a squadron in Baghdad. He’s worked on veterans issues ever since and he’s also a Princeton + Harvard graduate. You do NOT respect our troops or you wouldn’t disrespect Pete by calling him just a Fox host. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 13, 2024

Moreover, it is worth noting the CNN post to which Warren replied.

“President-elect Donald Trump announced that he’s chosen Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his secretary of defense,” the establishment outlet’s post read.

In other words, the senator hardly stood alone in slandering Hegseth by omission.

Nonetheless, as a critic of Trump’s nominee, Warren deserved the special brand of derision she received.

After all, what makes virtue-signaling liberals like Warren unique is that they pose as good people and think themselves superior to those who disagree with them when in fact she and others of her ilk are at least as rotten as their neighbors and probably worse, for they cite things like ancestry — real or imagined — as proof of virtue.

In short, critics of that kind — those who base their entire worldview on lies — deserve all the mockery they receive.

