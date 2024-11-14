Share
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 22.
(Robert Gauthier - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren Tries Attacking Pete Hegseth, And It Blows Up in Her Face Spectacularly

 By Michael Schwarz  November 14, 2024 at 8:01am
Virtue-signaling liberals, such as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have a unique capacity for dishonesty.

Thanks to President-elect Donald Trump, however, Warren in particular has become a clownish figure, more easily mocked than taken seriously.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Warren, whom Trump has nicknamed “Pocahontas” on account of her cringeworthy pretensions to American Indian heritage, denigrated combat veteran Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, as a mere “Fox & Friends weekend co-host,” prompting righteous outrage but also hilarious mockery of the senator.

As Warren noted, Hegseth has co-hosted “FOX & Friends Weekend” since 2017.

The senator neglected to mention, however, that Trump’s nominee to oversee the Pentagon also did tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.

“A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense,” Warren posted. “I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

Of course, dismissing Hegseth as a mere TV host while ignoring his service record constitutes a special kind of slander.

Should Warren be censured for disrespecting a decorated combat veteran?

Fortunately, as they often do, X users knew exactly how to respond to the shameless senator.

“Hey Pocahontas, do you not know that Pete Hegseth is a two-decade veteran who served in combat?” one user wrote.

“23andMe says he is greater than 90% Hooah. How’s your genetic testing going Chief?” another user wrote in a hilarious reference to Warren’s posing as an American Indian.

Elizabeth Warren Insults All Service Members with Attack on Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth

Meanwhile, some users ignored Warren’s ancestral claims and chose instead to set the record straight about Hegseth’s service.

In so doing, they exposed the hypocrisy in the senator’s claim to “respect every one of our servicemembers.”

Moreover, it is worth noting the CNN post to which Warren replied.

“President-elect Donald Trump announced that he’s chosen Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his secretary of defense,” the establishment outlet’s post read.

In other words, the senator hardly stood alone in slandering Hegseth by omission.

Nonetheless, as a critic of Trump’s nominee, Warren deserved the special brand of derision she received.

After all, what makes virtue-signaling liberals like Warren unique is that they pose as good people and think themselves superior to those who disagree with them when in fact she and others of her ilk are at least as rotten as their neighbors and probably worse, for they cite things like ancestry — real or imagined — as proof of virtue.

In short, critics of that kind — those who base their entire worldview on lies — deserve all the mockery they receive.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
