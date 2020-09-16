Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Minneapolis City Council Surprised by Rise in Violence After Moving To Abolish Police Department

By Erin Coates
Published September 16, 2020 at 1:55pm
P Share Print

There has been a rise in reports of violent crimes in Minneapolis in the months following a City Council vote to put a charter amendment abolishing the city’s police department on the November ballot.

During a meeting Tuesday, council members told police Chief Medaria Arradondo about constituents’ concerns about car crashes, carjackings, robberies, assaults and shootings that have been happening in broad daylight.

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?'” council member Jamal Osman said.

“That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen,” the Democrat said.

The number of people who have been killed in Minneapolis in the first nine months of 2020 is higher than those who were killed in all of 2019, according to Minneapolis Police Department crime data reported by MPR News.

TRENDING: Clinton Humiliated When Claim Trump Should 'Care Whether His Fellow Americans Live or Die' Backfires

Burglaries, auto thefts and other property crimes are also up compared with last year.

Incidents of arson have increased 55 percent since September 2019.

Arradondo told the council members that the department has implemented several measures to combat the rise in crime, including adding more officers and cracking down on robberies.

Council President Lisa Bender, who led the effort to abolish the MPD, claimed the officers were being defiant and said she’d been told they had admitted to purposely not arresting people.

Arradondo said that was “troubling to hear,” MPR reported.

“We need to make sure that our communities know that we are going to be there, that we’re going to be responsive,” he said. “We’ve taken an oath to do that.”

According to the police chief, about 100 officers have left the department or taken leave since the beginning of 2020, more than double the usual number.

City Council members in June unanimously approved sending a proposed charter amendment to dismantle the police department to a public commission to put on the November ballot, The Wall Street Journal reported.

RELATED: Judge Expels Prosecutor in George Floyd Case After Complaint from Chauvin's Attorney

The council proposed replacing the department with a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, which would take “a holistic, public-health-oriented approach,” according to CNN.

“We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe,” Bender told CNN at the time.

However, the Minneapolis Charter Commission voted in August that it needed more time to review the plan, and it will not be on the November ballot.

Council member Phillipe Cunningham criticized his colleagues for seeming to go back and forth on what they want for the future of the police department.

“What I am sort of flabbergasted by right now is colleagues, who a very short time ago were calling for abolition, are now suggesting we should be putting more resources and funding into MPD,” Cunningham said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Minneapolis City Council Surprised by Rise in Violence After Moving To Abolish Police Department
Republicans Vote To Authorize Subpoenas in Probe of Obama Admin's Trump Campaign Surveillance
Report: Netflix Sees Massive Spike in Cancellations Amid 'Cuties' Backlash
Netflix Star Who Filmed Video with Biden Under FBI Investigation for Allegedly Soliciting Sex from Minors
Man Goes to Extreme Lengths After Multiple Trump Yard Signs Are Stolen
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×