Share
News

Amid Viral Rumors, Tucker Carlson Gives Answer on Whether He'll Interview Putin While in Russia

 By Johnathan Jones  February 5, 2024 at 10:28am
Share

Tucker Carlson has spent the past few days in Moscow, and there is speculation he has interviewed or soon will interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, a global pariah since his country invaded Ukraine two years ago.

But when asked about speaking to Putin on Monday morning, the former Fox News host was coy about what he is doing in the Russian capital.

Reuters reported Carlson was questioned about his intentions in the country and city but declined to say.

“It is beautiful,” he told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper when asked for his thoughts on Moscow. “I just wanted to see it because, you know, I have read so much about it but I have never seen it before.”

When asked about speculation he will interview Putin, Carlson smiled and said, “We’ll see.”

Trending:
Prince Philip Had Spiteful 3-Letter Nickname for Meghan Markle: New Book Explains Why

A video of the question and answer went viral on the social media platform X on Monday morning.

Reuters reported Kremlin officials were similarly evasive when asked about Russia’s leader sitting down with Carlson.

Would you want to see this interview?

“Many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov added, “We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media.”

Local media reporters have tracked Carlson’s movements around Moscow.

Related:
Camera Spots Tucker Carlson in Russia, Fueling Rumor of a Potentially Groundbreaking Interview

His presence in Russia has sparked a frenzy of attention and has resulted in claims that he is a “traitor” or is guilty of “treason.”

Before Carlson was fired from Fox News in April without any explanation to the public, he frequently demanded accountability and transparency from the U.S. government and the corporate media about the West’s goals for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Before the invasion, as Russian forces were building up on Ukraine’s borders, Carlson attacked Washington elected officials and the Biden administration for what he said were policies that were meant to provoke Putin — who is and has remained opposed to Ukraine joining NATO.

“So at this point, NATO exists primarily to torment Vladimir Putin who, whatever his many faults, has no intention of invading Western Europe,” he said in December 2021, the U.K. outlet The Independent reported.

Carlson concluded, “Vladimir Putin does not want Belgium. He just wants to keep his western borders secure.”

The left has branded the former Fox News host as a “Putin puppet” and a propagandist for the Kremlin.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Amid Viral Rumors, Tucker Carlson Gives Answer on Whether He'll Interview Putin While in Russia
Staunch DeSantis Supporter Who 'Fought Hard' Against Trump Has Endorsed Him for President
Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers Expected to Pursue New Contract After Defying All Odds with Playoff Run: Report
Rapper Removed from Grammys in Handcuffs and Arrested After Winning 3 Awards
Fani Willis Responds to Improper Relationship Claims, Admits a Personal Relationship with Special Prosecutor in Trump Case
See more...

Conversation