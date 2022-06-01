Share
Lifestyle

'Angel' Customer Leaves Giant Tip for Single Mom Having Terrible Morning

 By Amanda Thomason  June 1, 2022 at 1:33pm
Share

It can feel like everything is set against you when you’re having a particularly bad day, but the right person can turn it all around in a moment.

Waitress Jennifer Vernancio experienced that emotional about-face last month when she was working a tough shift at the Big Cheese & Pub in Cranston, Rhode Island.

On May 4, the difficulties started early for the waitress, who’d worked at the pizza joint for three-and-a-half years, according to WJAR-TV in Providence.

“I was having a terrible morning,” said Vernancio, mom to a 16-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. “I couldn’t find a sitter. There was a kid at day care that was sick so I couldn’t bring my son.

“I was supposed to be in at 11. They told me to come in when I have a sitter, so my daughter was available after school. That’s when I came in.”

Trending:
Biden White House Sees Mass Exodus of Black Staffers, With Some Sounding the Alarm on Workplace Issues


When the single mother finally got to work much later than intended, she put on a brave face and started doing her job — and her very first customers turned out to be the most generous she’d ever had in her 20 years of food service.

“My first table of the day was a super, super nice gentleman with his wife,” Vernancio told WJAR. “Stressful morning ended up being an awesome day.”

The couple ordered some salads and sandwiches and their bill came out to a modest $48.17 — but the tip they left was so much more.

“The gentleman looked over his shoulder and said, ‘Bye, have a nice day,'” Vernancio recalled. “I said, ‘You too.’

“I go over to pick up the check, I don’t even know. They left me an $810 tip. I’m like, are you kidding? This can’t be.

“I brought it to my manager and at first I’m like, ‘This can’t be.’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, that’s it.'”



Manager Kim Tierney took a look at the bill and surprised Vernancio even more since the waitress initially thought the tip was $600.

Related:
Therapy Chicken Becomes Fan Favorite for Residents at Assisted Living Center: 'She's So Sweet'

“She came up to me, she was very taken back is the word I would use,” Tierney said. “She was like, ‘Kim, Kim. Someone left me a $600 tip.’ And I was like, ‘Jen, stop.’

“And I kinda pulled the paper out, I said, ‘Well, I have better news for you, it’s not $600 it’s an $800 tip.’ … She was like, ‘I’m going to pass out.'”

Vernancio was overwhelmed by the generous gesture.

“That money, it’s more than a couple of shifts,” she said. “I mean it helps out, everything helps out, but that is more than money, it’s just true kindness. Honestly, I believe and spread it everywhere, I go for the law of attraction.”

Vernancio planned to buy new shoes for her teen and a police truck for her son and pay off some bills with the remainder of the tip money.

“It was just very kind of them people don’t realize what a difference it makes,” Tierney said. “There are angels out there. It makes a difference in someone’s life you know. Sometimes, the little gesture of kindness can go a long way or a lot of gesture of kindness in this aspect, but it goes a long way and you never know what someone is going through.”

While Vernancio doesn’t know the customers’ names, she’ll certainly remember them for a long time to come.

“To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot,” she said. “The money is very, very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what.

“However, the kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




'Angel' Customer Leaves Giant Tip for Single Mom Having Terrible Morning
After Good Samaritan Spots Emaciated Dog at House, Authorities Investigate and Seize 18 Dogs and 5 Cats
Lost, Malnourished Seal Pup Saved by Good Samaritan and Officer After Wandering Onto Road
Video: Hero Rescues Loose Dog from Dangerous Water at Lake Michigan as Onlookers Applaud
Official Dessert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Finally Chosen from Nearly 5,000 Entries
See more...

Conversation