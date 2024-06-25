Angel Reese's Chicago Sky Slammed for 'Trashy' Official Response to Beating Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever
The Chicago Sky had something to say after it eked out a win over the Indiana Fever Sunday night.
In a message with overtones of mockery amid the obtuse framing, the Sky’s official X account irritated those it did not amuse.
“bUt wHy dO ThE ChIcAgO SkY HaTe tHe fEvEr? ThEy pLaY ToO HaRd. tHeY TaLk tOo mUcH. ThEy sHoUlD’Ve lEt tHeM WiN fOr ThE sAkE oF—” *transmission ends* anyways, back to our original programming: WE DON’T CARE BOUT NONE OF THAT. SKY ON TOP,” the post read.
But for many, the message was a childish response.
“Tell me you’re a trashy team with bad sportsmanship without saying so,” one user posted on X.
Others agreed, calling Chicago the “trashiest organization in the league” while adding, “what an embarrassing post” or commenting “what a clown show.”
The Sky, led by Angel Reese’s 25 points and 16 rebounds, defeated the Fever 88-87 in a highly anticipated rematch on Sunday.
Although Clark had 17 points and 13 assists, she only attempted two shots in the final minutes.
“I’m sure there was an opportunity or two for me to probably attempt another shot there at the end, but I trust my teammates,” Clark said.
“Obviously 13 assists, that means my teammates scored off of 13 of my passes. It’s a really great number so I’m going to give them the ball every time. Give them an opportunity to score. I believe in them,” she said.
Fever coach Christie Sides indicated she might have wanted Clark to be more aggressive in taking a shot.
“I never want her to not be aggressive and take shots,” Sides said in citing an instance near the end of the game where some pundits had wanted Clark to be more aggressive.
Sides explained: “I thought she was going to take it to the rim or pull up right. That would have been a great shot for her and for our team.”
Instead, Clark passed to Kristy Wallace, who failed to score.
