Angela Box: The Left’s Hysterical War Against the NRA

“Never let a crisis go to waste.”

I seem to remember one Rahm Emmanuel, Democrat wunderkind, telling Barack Obama those very words in order to politically capitalize on a calamity.

Democrats are nothing if not consistent — consistently anti-Constitution that is. Because for Democrats, the Bill of Rights is merely an inconvenience to the furtherance of their ultimate power grab.

After the Parkland, Florida, shooting, CNN produced an ambush town hall with scripted questions and an audience consisting of 5,000 frothing, frenzied students and their liberal enablers.

Poor Dana Loesch, National Rifle Association spokeswoman, and Sen. Marco Rubio looked like proverbial deer in headlights as the pitchforks came out, aimed at both of them by people who essentially blamed them for the massacre.

As questions about the NRA — liberals’ forever bogeyman — became more and more aggressive, Rubio’s and Loesch’s essential right to exist came into question.

Because Loesch represents the NRA — an organization of millions of law-abiding gun owners that is 146 years old — she was called a murderer — and some in the audience even called out, “Burn her!”

Rubio was also blamed for the shooting simply because he takes money from the NRA. Never mind that Florida’s other senator, Democrat Bill Nelson, also does!

For Jake Tapper and the clowns at CNN, this bit of hypocrisy doesn’t matter because Nelson — who was also present at the town hall — is a Democrat.

Liberals’ bizarre fixation with the NRA has now reached a fever pitch. Numerous companies have now cut ties with the organization, which will in turn cause normal Americans to flock to the NRA like never before.

I mean, don’t these shortsighted, cowardly companies know what constitutional conservatives did to the NFL this year?!

Probably the biggest outrage in this entire debacle is the behavior of the Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. All accounts now point to the fact that there were over three dozen calls or visits concerning the very disturbed accused shooter Nikolas Cruz to both the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and/or the FBI.

In addition, we have now learned that the sheriff’s office, on the day of the shooting, essentially gave a stand-down order to their deputies — or certainly did not encourage them to engage the shooter, at least. Emergency first responders have said they were prevented from entering the school! Can you imagine?

But instead of putting the blame on law enforcement failures locally and even nationally at the FBI, hacks like Scott Israel take the CNN Roman Coliseum-style town hall as an opportunity to place blame on millions of law-abiding Americans who had literally nothing to do with this tragedy.

This small-minded, manipulative Democrat sheriff decided to whip the crowd into a frenzy and figuratively lynch the NRA.

Talk about shifting the blame!

It’s so odd our pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow, unbiased media will not point out these hypocrisies as obvious C.Y.A. moves by Israel and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the FBI.

Actually, it’s not odd at all. The media always looks to scapegoat the Second Amendment and the people sworn to protect it — and that includes the National Rifle Association.

The American people fully understand what is happening right in front of their faces. They see the blatant manipulation and lies. They highly resent being blamed for a tragedy that certainly looks like it could have been prevented had any one of the dozens of tips/incident reports relating to the shooter were then followed up or logged in the system so Cruz could not obtain a weapon.

But instead, the tyrannical left seeks to disarm law-abiding Americans–and that has always been their goal.

As calls grow for sensible and pragmatic safety measures in schools intensify — like arming selected teachers with ongoing training and concealed carry licenses or having armed guards patrol the halls — liberals continue to stomp their feet and avoid talking about any solutions whatsoever.

Because never forget: Liberals do not want to fix problems. They want continuing problems so as to gain and retain power. They think the public supports them. They are wrong.

As they often do, liberals overstep. They believe the media who tell them the majority of Americans believe as they believe.

They believe approximately half the population is transgendered and/or transitioning, want more of their money confiscated by the government, believe in the hoax of climate change, don’t want a border wall or extreme vetting of all immigrants, hate capitalism and the free market, demand abortion at all stages of pregnancy and want the Second Amendment abolished.

The Second Amendment was put in the Bill of Rights to stop a tyrannical government from overstepping. The irony, of course, is that liberals are the actual tyrants. They seek to disarm citizens while at the same time shoving their psycho-progressive groupthink down everybody’s throats.

The same liberals who thought Hillary Clinton was a lock to win the presidency also think the majority of Americans want to be disarmed. They are mistaken.

Don’t tell them this, but that farce of a CNN town hall just cost of them the midterm elections.

Make book on it now.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

