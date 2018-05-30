Angela Box: The Left’s Glaring Hypocrisy Continues Unabated

This is not a defense of Roseanne Barr’s awful comment.

But the swift banishment she received highlights the Grand Canyonesque difference between how speakers on the right are treated when they misstep versus speakers on the left.

Being a leftist in today’s society basically allows you to get away with whatever you want. As I’ve often maintained, leftism is the status quo.

On Tuesday, the politically correct henchmen of Disney decided to lower the boom on the very popular reboot of “Roseanne” because Barr made a disparaging comment about the looks of Valerie Jarrett.

You remember Valerie: She was the senior adviser to Barack Obama.

TRENDING: Blue Wave Drying Up as Polls for NJ Senate Race Show Incumbent Dem. Struggling

Barr tweeted that Jarrett looked like the progeny of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” Politically incorrect? Certainly. But her opinion? Also certainly.

Let me be clear: I am not defending Barr’s remarks. They were ugly and not helpful. Roseanne immediately and profusely apologized for her comments.

But remember, boys and girls: Only leftists are allowed to make controversial statements and get away with them.

Colin Kaepernick can ignite a racial nightmare for the National Football League, and Black Lives Matter and liberals everywhere demand he gets hired. (Side note — he walked out of his contract, and nobody wants to hire him, for various reasons.)

After an entire season of giving the middle finger to fans, the NFL brass have wisely chosen to listen to the people who pay their bills over some pampered, hyper-racialist brats. They have instilled a “no kneeling” policy during the national anthem. Kaepernick and his supporters are still demanding he be hired by a team — any team.

April Ryan of CNN recently tweeted an article asking whether Donald Trump was the perpetrator of a child sex ring run out of the White House. She is still employed.

Barack Obama was buddies with domestic terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn — so much so, he kicked off his political career in their Chicago living room.

He was also close with the notorious Rev. Jeremiah Wright — and met with rabid anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Over the weekend, Farrakhan said the elimination of white men was what would be best for the world. (Again — not too different from your run-of-the-mill leftist, but still.)

As we all know, absolutely nothing happened to Barack Obama or Louis Farrakhan.

RELATED: Ken Cuccinelli: Settling for the End of DACA

Kathy Griffin, who used to be funny, last year was publicly shunned for approximately six months for beheading an effigy of President Trump. She’s now back selling out comedy shows to fellow travelers in America and abroad — and has since walked back her apology to the president. She feels no remorse for her actions, and instead somehow casts herself as the victim of a right-wing cabal (I wish!).

But back to Valerie Jarrett. She was born in Iran — and has been purported to have Muslim Brotherhood ties. So does Hillary Clinton’s adviser and bestie Huma Abedin — and so do quite a few others who used to work in the Obama administration.

Several countries classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The Muslim Brotherhood is basically a kissing cousin to Hamas and Hezbollah. Barr’s comment about Jarrett’s looks might be overboard, but to the left, the truth in part of the comment doesn’t even matter.

Another recent example of leftist hypocrisy in action happened in Maryland. A white police officer named Amy Caprio was intentionally run over and murdered by four black teens in Baltimore County after they were caught breaking into someone’s home. Their behavior is excused by leftists — because they’re black and just don’t have a chance.

Naturally, according to the media, the real problem is that white people move to Baltimore County. They’re not blaming the individuals involved in this burglary and murder. They’re not blaming the fact that Baltimore has become a Third World city under Democrat rule: No.

The media are blaming “white flight.” (Don’t believe me? Read this.)

Yes, something is inherently wrong about decent people of all colors, ethnicities and creeds who move away from dysfunction and don’t want to be victims of violent crime or live in destroyed neighborhoods.

The amazing thing is that leftists never connect the dots between their policies and the outcomes of their policies.

Leftist policies have ruined cities, states and countries large and small. Baltimore, California and Venezuela come to mind. But remember, you’re not supposed to point that out.

Instead, you’re supposed to join in on wishing assassination on British conservatives like commentator Katie Hopkins or cheering the arrest of Tommy Robinson for actually having the courage to speak out about the effects of unfettered Muslim immigration.

You’re supposed to hail revivals of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar that cast Caesar with a President Trump lookalike — and then enthusiastically applaud when Caesar/Trump is stabbed to death.

You’re supposed to take seriously grown females who wear p—-hats and foam vaginas screeching about how President Trump and his nefarious protege Mike Pence are going to round up women and force them all to give birth to as many babies as possible. But before that, you’re supposed to find Madonna and her tortured English accent waxing ridiculous about blowing up the White House very enlightening.

You’re supposed to laugh when “comedian” Michelle Wolf mocks White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ appearance or implies that the president of the United States wants to have sex with his own daughter.

The examples of vicious leftist rage are endless — but, according to our leftist masters, you must accept it.

As a conservative, you’re supposed to embrace being maligned and smeared every day of your life.

It is a shame that Bob Iger, chairman of the Disney Corp., which owns ABC and ESPN, kowtowed to the politically correct fascists surrounding him.

You know who they are. They demanded Roseanne‘s head on a platter after she sincerely apologized for her comments, but just gave Keith Olbermann a multimillion-dollar contract with ESPN.

Olbermann is the little lamb who, on several Twitter and video rants, has called President Trump (and conservatives in general) “Nazi,” “bigot,” “racist” and worse.

He is one of the foulest of foul leftists — and that’s saying something. After all, the title of one of Olbermann’s books is “Trump is F*cking Crazy (this is not a joke).”

But if you’re a left-wing lunatic, money just magically flows your way!

Also on ABC is the completely unwatchable hour of drivel called “The View” — which should be renamed “Four Leftist Harpies and One Hapless Semi-Conservative.”

Every day, these screeching harridans spew venom about conservatives — and literally nothing happens to their livelihoods. They still collect multimillion-dollar paychecks.

I daresay this is not the last we hear of Roseanne Barr, nor of the glaring hypocrisy on the left when it comes to non-politically correct commentary.

What they haven’t counted on is an electorate who is beyond the point of ticked off at leftists in media, government and the swamp in general.

We are an electorate who is standing up and defending entertainers like Roseanne Barr, police officers like Amy Caprio and figurative and literal political prisoners in Great Britain like Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson.

They keep underestimating us — to their peril. We are not here to play with them any longer.

Is it November yet?

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.