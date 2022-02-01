Staff with the Currituck Animal Services discovered a heartbreaking scene when they got to Bentwood Labradors in Moyock, North Carolina.

When they arrived, they were met with sad dogs in deplorable conditions.







One dog was discovered dead, and several others were in such bad shape that they were immediately whisked away for medical treatment.

“A special thank you goes to the staff at Currituck Animal Services today for rescuing 61 dogs (47 adults and 14 puppies) from unsanitary and inhumane living conditions,” the Currituck County Government posted on its Facebook page.







“The dogs were found at Bentwood Labradors in Moyock and taken to the Animal Shelter for care. Charges have been brought against the dogs’ owner.

“Unfortunately, one dog was found passed away and several others were taken for emergency medical treatment. The rest of the dogs are being assessed and cared for at the Animal Shelter. More information on the dogs’ health and any possible adoptions will be announced as it is determined.”







Some commenters chimed in to say that the former owner had passed, but that during his time he had run a fine kennel with well-bred and well-cared-for animals. The most recent owner appears to have let that level of care slip dramatically.

As a result of the rescue, many people have donated to help the labs get back on their feet and into loving homes.







Just a few days after posting about the incident, the animal shelter was overwhelmed with donations, and wrote on Facebook that it had “received so much dog food that we do not have space to store anymore.”

The shelter did say it could still use “laundry detergent, Odoban, bleach, kitchen trash bags, 55 gallon contractor trash bags, Nylabone toys, and anything that you may want to send that we may be overlooking.”







The dogs who were in need of immediate medical assistance are being cared for at Roanoke Island Animal Clinic, being fed five times a day and receiving round-the-clock care and monitoring.

Many people have inquired about the availability of the rescue dogs and puppies, and it looks like there is great interest in fostering and adopting.

“The Animal Shelter has scheduled for a veterinarian to assess each dog’s health on Wednesday and we will post an update afterwards,” the Currituck County Government posted in a Facebook update on Monday.







“We will also post information on when adoptions might begin, but that will depend on each dog’s health. Many dogs brought in were very underweight and many have dental health issues and other concerns. None of the dogs are house trained.

“Anyone interested in adoption must understand that it will take some time for these dogs to recover to full health and be trained for a home environment. But they are very friendly and could make great pets once they regain their health!”

