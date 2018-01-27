The Western Journal

Another African Leader Speaks Out On Trump, And The Left’s Narrative Can’t Collapse On Itself Any Faster

By Erin Coates
January 27, 2018 at 8:32am

Another African president praised President Donald Trump this week.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame expressed his appreciation for the U.S. president during a bilateral meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Friday at the World Economic Forum.

“I wanted to thank you for the support we have received from you, personally, and your administration,” Kagame said, according to The Daily Caller. “And we’re looking forward to also working with the United States at the level of the African Union, where we are tightening out reforms of the African Union, so that we get our act together to do the right things.”

“I thank you very much,” he said to Trump.

During their recorded meeting, Trump added that the U.S. and Rwanda have “great relationships” and “it’s an honor to have (Kagame) as a friend.”

“We had good discussions on those two levels, the bilateral relations between Rwanda and the United States. Rwanda has benefitted tremendously from the support of the United States,” Kagame said. “You have supported our economy in trade, investment, we see a lot of promise from the United States.”

Kagame is not the first African president to praise the U.S. president after Trump’s alleged comment that African nations were “s—hole countries.”

“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said, according to The Associated Press.

He added, “I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”

The Ugandan president is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and called Trump an honest man during his State of the Nation address, the AP reported.

Trump also received praise from World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab on Friday.

“I’m aware that your leadership is open to misconceptions and biased interpretations,” Schwab told Trump.

Despite the chorus of hisses and groans Schwab’s comments received, as noted by The Hill, the forum’s executive chairman continued to defend and praise Trump while he sat on the stage during the forum.

“The role of the United States and your personal leadership is absolutely essential,” he told Trump. “For this reason, your message here has tremendous relevance.”

As reported by Quartz, rumors of a planned walk-out during Trump’s speech began circulating in response to his alleged comments referring to African countries as “s—holes.”

Schwab addressed these rumors by instead referencing a past Trump speech where the U.S. president used the word “sovereignty” over 20 times.

“This forum, as it has nearly done for nearly five decades should create a base for dialogue, global cooperation, and I quote you, Mr. President, ‘strong sovereign nations with different values, different cultures, and different dreams do not just coexist, they work side-by-side on the basis of mutual respect,” Schwab said.

Tags: Africa, Donald Trump, Leadership, speech, Switzerland

By: Erin Coates on January 27, 2018 at 8:32am

