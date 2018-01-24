President of Uganda: ‘I Love Trump’ Because ‘He Talks to Africans Frankly’

While people across the world condemned President Donald Trump for his comments about African nations, the president of Uganda praised him.

“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said after an apology was issued for Trump’s recent comments that African nations were “s—hole countries,” according to The Associated Press.

He added, “I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”

The Ugandan president is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and called Trump an honest man during his State of the Nation address, the AP reported.

Uganda’s speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, did not agree with Museveni and said Trump’s remark was “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting.”

Trump’s reputed comments in a White House meeting on immigration when, according to Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, Trump referred to African nations as “s—holes” has sparked backlash across the world.

Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Obama administration, shared a statement on Twitter from African ambassadors over Trump’s comments.

Whoa. I’ve never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States. After an emergency mtng today @UN, Africa group says it “is extremely appalled at…outrageous & xenophobic remarks” attributed to Trump & “demands a retraction and an apology.” pic.twitter.com/5KkdwppUzL — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 13, 2018

The statement read that the ambassadors were concerned “about the continuing growing trend from the U.S. administration toward Africa and people of African descent to denigrate the continent and people of color.”

South African media outlet Daily Maverick wrote, “Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate,” according to Fox News.

The U.S. government’s Africa Media Hub issued a statement that the “US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values its partnerships with them.”

US remains committed to working together w/Africans to realize the promise of a more peaceful, more productive, more prosperous 21st century Africa. US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values its partnerships with them. — US Africa Media Hub (@AfricaMediaHub) January 12, 2018

U.N. spokesman Rupert Colville added that Trump’s remarks could endanger people because “it legitimizes the targeting of people based on who they are,” according to Fox News.

Trump denied Durbin’s charge with a tweet last week, writing the senator “misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting.”

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

Sens. Tim Cotton, R- Ark. and David Perdue, R-Ga., who were also at the meeting, refuted Durbin’s claims saying they never heard Trump characterize nations as “sh–holes.”

“I didn’t hear it, and I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was,” Cotton said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

