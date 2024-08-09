Another Tim Walz Scandal Erupts: Disturbing Ties to Pro-Hitler, Pro-Hamas Muslim Cleric Come to Light

Vice President Kamala Harris’ VP pick for Democratic ticket in November now seems to check all the atrocious left-wing boxes to be a national candidate for the Democratic Party.

While Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has lied about his military service, denounced his “white privilege,” sung the praises of socialism, and allowed his state to burn during the terrorism and riots that erupted in the summer of 2020, we can now add his support for Hamas to that list.

The Washington Examiner reported on Friday that — during his time as governor — Walz hosted Asad Zaman, the imam of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.

Zaman is on record having supported Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. On one occasion in 2015, he purportedly used his Facebook to make a post linking to a pro-Nazi film titled “The Greatest Story Never Told.”

Zaman also hasn’t shied away from using Facebook to post positive coverage of Hamas.

In May 2023, Zaman joined other Muslims at Walz’s gubernatorial office in Minnesota to discuss security for mosques. Earlier in 2020, he appeared with Walz to — ironically — call for peaceful protests as rioting and chaos overtook the state.

Zaman delivered an invocation before Walz state address in April 2019 while also appearing with him in January of that year at a press conference where Zaman called for an end for a government shutdown.

On one other occasion in May 2019, Zaman appeared with Walz in an event for Ramadan.

On the same day as Hamas’ attacks where they murdered over one thousand people in Israel, Zaman posted to Facebook to voice his support of Palestine, “against Israeli attacks.”

Sam Westrop, a terrorism researcher and analyst at the Middle East Forum, spoke to the Examiner about the implications of this relationship for a Harris/Walz administration.

“It is astounding that with all the available public reporting and information about the iniquities of Imam Asad Zaman and MAS Minnesota that Gov. Walz has repeatedly given public platforms and taxpayer money to this extremist,” Westrop explained.

In getting at the specifics of how that administration would be received, Westrop said, “Across the country, Islamists hungry for government support will surely welcome Walz as vice president.”

Even if we were to give Walz the benefit of the doubt in that his appearances with Zaman came before October 7, the MAS was designated as a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

Combine Westrop’s remarks and the Examiners findings, with Harris’ catastrophic border record and the result will be a disaster as we will surely see four more years of some of the most dangerous people on earth flood our country.

This will all be in the name of tolerance and diversity.

The left constantly look the other way when Islam’s leaders support terrorism and murder.

In the case of Walz, he’s embracing these people as friends and may welcome them to the administration.

