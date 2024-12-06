Believe it order not, the Democrat party’s leadership might actually get worse.

Anti-gun activist David Hogg — a survivor of the Majorie Stoneman Douglas shooting in 2019 in Parkland, Florida — appeared on “CNN This Morning” to speak to host Kasie Hunt on Thursday about the possibility of running for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Hogg posted the relevant clip to his X account this same day where he offered thoughts on last month’s election and what the party needs to change going forward.

The Democratic Party needs to open its eyes and take its fingers out of its ears. While it wasn’t a landslide, the American people still rejected us in favor of a convicted felon. I’m sick and tired of hearing party leaders say ‘they tried’ without taking any accountability. We… pic.twitter.com/PwFMdXLRdq — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) December 5, 2024

Hogg believes the party lives in a “comfortable delusion.”

When asked for clarification by Hunt, he said, “I think it’s [the delusion] that we can just surround ourselves with people that agree with us a lot of the time in terms of the party leadership and also within the party itself.”

Hogg described the Democrats’ problem as a “condescending tone” while Americans view them as “elitist” and “out of touch.”

His plan for the future involves getting more “everyday people” to run as Democrats for office.

At this point in the interview, Hogg is already way off course in formulating a winning strategy as his example of an individual who fits the aforementioned bill is — hilariously — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as if his presence was somehow the light showing through in an otherwise embarrassingly awful campaign for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Hogg also stated that the party has a “lack of accountability” problem.

“The hardest part of this time period since the election has been the general sense of a lack of accountability that I’ve heard,” he said.

“In the lead up to the election, we heard people [Democrats] say over and over again, ‘Donald Trump is the greatest threat to American democracy. He’s a fascist. We need to stop him. We need to stop him. We need to stop him,'” Hogg described it.

He then mentioned that, post-election, the Democratic sentiment was, “Oh, we tried our best.”

Hogg summed it up in saying Democrats have a “loser’s mentality.”

If you’re conservative, you should love Hogg’s idea.

In total fairness, most of what he is saying is accurate; Democrats absolutely are condescending elitists who lack accountability. That being said, Hogg might literally be the worst person to help them address that.

Hogg embodies the very problems he called out, given that he’s an anti-gun, Harvard elitist far-leftist. Everyday people won’t flock to a party run by a skinny 24-year-old authoritarian whose political career is built on attacking constitutional rights.

Democrats lost their more moderate wing — people like former Rep Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F Kennedy Jr. — that could actually rescue this party.

If Republican leadership is worried about future Democrats reviving a more formidable 2026 and 2028, have them watch this Hogg clip.

They’ll sleep soundly afterwards.

