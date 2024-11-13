'We're Finally Free': Tim Walz's Children Describe Life After Election, And Kamala May Not Like the Message

While we often wonder post-election how the losing side’s candidates are faring, we forget that the process also takes a heavy toll on their loved ones.

While President-elect Donald Trump‘s victory dashed the hopes of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Walz’s children have since taken to TikTok to let America know their thoughts in the aftermath.

Hope Walz, the governor’s daughter, posted one TikTok while driving, where she and her brother Gus addressed their mood with this chapter of their life complete.

The clip has since been reposted to social media platform X.

Tim Walz’s kids post a TikTok of their first drive without Secret Service following their dad’s loss. “We’re finally free.” Even they’re happy Trump won. pic.twitter.com/339l8fhNpi — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 13, 2024

Walz told viewers the duo was “driving without secret service for the first time,” to which her brother added, “We’re finally free.”

She ensured viewers that the family was doing well and gave an update on her father as he continued his governorship.

The Denver Gazette reported, TikTok became an outlet for the would-be vice president’s daughter to express her thoughts post-election.

Although her remarks look ahead to the work under for her father under Trump, her brother just seems glad the election is over.

Being, “finally free” conveys a feeling of relief.

Gus Walz was not running for office. He is an 18-year-old with his own life and aspirations for his future.

Candidates typically do not get sympathy if the election weighs on them; after all, they chose this.

Their families — on the other hand — are often overlooked.

Harris might not be too thrilled with her former running mate’s son as this is not the typical reaction of a defeated campaign. But who could blame him?

In the wake of former President Andrew Jackson’s 1828 election victory over then sitting President John Quincy Adams, Rachel Jackson — his wife — died of a heart attack.

The Adams campaign had turned their attacks towards Rachel in that election.

She was branded an adulteress as it was revealed her marriage to Jackson had been marred by controversy given that her divorce from her previous husband was not filed correctly. Her first husband, Lewis Robards, learned of her relationship with Jackson and filed for another divorce on the grounds of adultery.

The Jacksons were officially married in 1794, but the Adams campaign took full advantage of the tale. Many — including Jackson — believed the attacks on his wife led to her declining health and death in December 1828.

Thankfully, the Walz family is safe and appears to be optimistic about the future, but we must always be mindful that the families of politicians did not ask for this, and at times are not suited for the toll it takes.

