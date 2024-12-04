Weakness: Biden's Government Literally Can't Remove Chinese Spies Caught Red-Handed Ransacking DC

In the final months of President Joe Biden’s term, the bad news keeps rolling in.

A report from the Washington Post on Tuesday revealed that Chinese spies have beaten the Biden government’s counter hackers, hopefully temporarily.

The Post reported that officials have not been able to expel Chinese government hackers from U.S. internet service providers and telecommunications companies.

In August, the Post first reported on China’s efforts with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, outlining how the agencies were trying to help American companies become better equipped to handle these attacks.

Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at CISA Jeff Greene said it would be “impossible for us to predict a time frame” when the hackers will be completely expelled.

Unnamed senior officials said their investigation “might take years to complete,” the Post reported.

An unnamed official working for a federal agency communicated the magnitude of the breach, calling it “broad and significant,” with a “large amount” of information stolen.

The hackers reportedly intercepted phone calls with government officials and politicians, with at least one person who has ties to President-elect Donald Trump being targeted.

Hackers also obtained many records that revealed which phone numbers had communicated with one another, but in those instances they did not access the content of calls or texts. The FBI indicated most of the breaches occurred Washington D.C.

The victims of the hacking reportedly include AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, according to the Post.

Because they have yet to discover the scope of the hack, much less stop it, officials advised users to employ additional security measures, such as using encrypted messaging and calls.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to the Washington Post for comment, but the Chinese government has previously denied conducting hacking efforts against the U.S.

Despite their denial, an official told the Post that China has recruited its own citizens for state-sponsored hacking efforts in the past.

Biden’s presidency began with weak foreign policy, has been littered with it throughout his term, and will now end with it.

China felt emboldened by the gross incompetence on display the year Biden took office after his horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal.

In the early months of Biden’s presidency, Secretary of State Antony Blinken received an unusually public verbal lashing from Chinese officials during a joint meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, as reported by CNN. That exchange revealed the Chinese government’s dismissive attitude toward this administration.

It was clear evidence that weak leadership under the Biden administration has created weak foreign policy.

Weak foreign policy shows the potential to create a number of issues — national security threats being chief among them.

Now, China has gained unrestricted access to our country’s sensitive information, and our officials are shrugging their shoulders and telling us to brace for impact.

It cannot be emphasized enough how poorly this presidency will be remembered in the annals of history.

