Anti-Trumpers Shout 'Hitler,' Start Singing When They Can't List a Single Way Trump's Racist

Anti-Trump protesters charged that the president is racist and “Hitler,” but when asked to name one thing he had done that proves their case, they could not.

In video posted on social media last week, Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk engaged with some protesters, including one holding a sign that read, “Racism Is Not a Virtue.”

Kirk asked who the message was directed against, and the man holding the sign responded, “Who do you think?”

Kirk continued probing, “Would you say Donald Trump is a racist?”

The group gathered responded in the affirmative, with one saying, “Oh absolutely, without a doubt.”

TRENDING: Beto Reveals the Democrats' True Agenda

Kirk then asked for evidence that what they claimed is true.

“If you don’t know, there’s no point in discussing it,” one answered.

Here we have, protestors who think @realDonaldTrump is a racist , yet they can’t name one thing, that he’s racist about or racist too!The liberal democrats are the new #MansonFamily brainwashed idiots pic.twitter.com/vGUiCDizbD — 𝒮𝒶𝓈𝓈𝓎 𝒮♥️𝓊𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓃 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾🇺🇸𝓉 (@_TheRealBecky1) September 16, 2019

Do you think Trump will enjoy stronger African-American support in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A protester then asked Kirk why he supports Trump, and he began to rattle off a list: “Lowest ever black unemployment rate, largest middle class tax cut in American history, lowest ever Hispanic unemployment rate, lowest women unemployment rate in 60 years, lowest youth unemployment rate in 50 years.”

He continued, “Moving the [American embassy in Israel] to Jerusalem. Withdrawing from [the Trans-Pacific Partnership]. First time that America’s energy independent.”

“Oh, my God, you’re so brainwashed,” a woman called out.

“Hitler,” another said.

Kirk engaged that protester, wondering if she could name “one racist thing” Trump said.

RELATED: CNN Reports on Dems Mass Defecting to Trump in Ilhan Omar's Minnesota

“Yes, plenty, but there’s no point in doing it with you,” she replied.

Rather than interact with Kirk any longer, the protesters began singing the Woody Guthrie classic, “This Land Is Your Land.”

Kirk responded, “Keep singing if Donald Trump’s the greatest president ever.”

“Well, we have agreement on that,” he added with a smile into the camera.

Kirk’s group, Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, is planning to host a “Black Leadership Summit” early next month in Washington, D.C.

Among the featured speakers are Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Pastor Mark Burns, Deneen Borelli and Brandon Tatum.

Kirk shared video of Owens participating in a panel earlier this month at the REVOLT Summit in Atlanta, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, writing, “She is moving the dial, waking up black America.”

At the event, Owens argued Democrats have learned all they need to do is allege “racism” against Trump or others, and it elicits a strong emotional response, even if it is not true.

“The Democrats have figured out that Black America is emotionally responsive to the word racism” @RealCandaceO Check out the full #REVOLTSummit‘s Trap the Vote panel here: https://t.co/sCn4Fv5CVA✏️: Aleia Woods pic.twitter.com/cRa4kSRkRZ — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) September 15, 2019

Tatum told The Western Journal that many black people have come to the realization he and Owens have that Trump wants all Americans, regardless of race, to succeed.

The conservative commentator anticipates that the president will more than double his support among African-Americans in 2020 compared to the last election, not only because of his record but also because of the Democratic Party’s lack of a positive agenda.

“I think Donald Trump is in a very unique position,” Tatum said. “He has advocated for the success of black folks.”

He pointed particularly to economic gains that African-Americans are enjoying under Trump.

“I often look at myself and Candace Owens,” Tatum said. “Before Trump, we were both liberals and after Trump, we both have had influence of millions of people. Candace has had even more.”

He added, “How many more Candace Owens and Brandon Tatums are arising, just because me and her switched?”

Trump in fact appears to be in a position to capture the highest percentage of the African-American vote of any Republican candidate since former President Dwight Eisenhower if current trends continue.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.