AOC Attempts to Cash in on Her Supreme Court Arrest Just Hours Later

 By Michael Austin  July 20, 2022 at 12:35pm
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested on Tuesday during an illegal, pro-abortion demonstration outside the Supreme Court.

Critics of the congresswoman claimed the arrest was nothing more than a political stunt, with many pointing out how it appears that she pretended to be handcuffed while being escorted away from the scene by police.

Hours later, an email sent out by Ocasio-Cortez’s team used the arrest to make a fundraising pitch to supporters.

“Alexandria was just arrested by Capitol Police outside the Supreme Court during an abortion rights demonstration. Rush a $3 contribution to abortion access groups right now to show Congress we stand with AOC and #WeWontBackDown,” the email read according to the Washington Examiner.

“Alexandria will not rest until Congress does what needs to be done to codify abortion care as a human right in our country.”

“In the meantime, you can help folks seeking to access [abortion] care right now by splitting a $3 contribution to abortion access groups.”

The “abortion groups” set to receive “100 percent of the funds” include Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, Protect Kentucky Access and Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All.

Was this all merely a political stunt?

Among the lawmakers arrested were Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alma Adams (D-NC), the Washington Examiner reported.

Videos taken of the arrests show other congresswomen arrested, much like Ocasio-Cortez, positioning their arms as if handcuffed while onlookers take photographs.

Following the incident, the U.S. Capitol Police released a series of tweets detailing why protesters outside the Supreme Court had been arrested.

“Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests,” the account tweeted.

“We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests.”

A total of 35 arrests were made. Among those arrested were 17 members of Congress.

