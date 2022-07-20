AOC Attempts to Cash in on Her Supreme Court Arrest Just Hours Later

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested on Tuesday during an illegal, pro-abortion demonstration outside the Supreme Court.

Critics of the congresswoman claimed the arrest was nothing more than a political stunt, with many pointing out how it appears that she pretended to be handcuffed while being escorted away from the scene by police.

Hours later, an email sent out by Ocasio-Cortez’s team used the arrest to make a fundraising pitch to supporters.

AOC pretended to be in handcuffs when she was escorted away from the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/QnUP4ZQWxX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 19, 2022

“Alexandria was just arrested by Capitol Police outside the Supreme Court during an abortion rights demonstration. Rush a $3 contribution to abortion access groups right now to show Congress we stand with AOC and #WeWontBackDown,” the email read according to the Washington Examiner.

“Alexandria will not rest until Congress does what needs to be done to codify abortion care as a human right in our country.”

“In the meantime, you can help folks seeking to access [abortion] care right now by splitting a $3 contribution to abortion access groups.”

The “abortion groups” set to receive “100 percent of the funds” include Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, Protect Kentucky Access and Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All.

Was this all merely a political stunt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Among the lawmakers arrested were Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alma Adams (D-NC), the Washington Examiner reported.

Videos taken of the arrests show other congresswomen arrested, much like Ocasio-Cortez, positioning their arms as if handcuffed while onlookers take photographs.

Ilhan Omar faked being handcuffed too lmfaooo

pic.twitter.com/WYlh1hSUti — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2022

Following the incident, the U.S. Capitol Police released a series of tweets detailing why protesters outside the Supreme Court had been arrested.

We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

“Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests,” the account tweeted.

“We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests.”

We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Correction: We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

A total of 35 arrests were made. Among those arrested were 17 members of Congress.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.