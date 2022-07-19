Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for her overt political grandstanding.

That being said, even for the New York Democrat, Tuesday’s demonstration was a bit over-the-top.

AOC and other members of the so-called squad of progressive congresswomen were arrested for participating in an illegal pro-abortion protest at the Supreme Court.

While being led away by a Capitol police officer, she put her hands behind her back as if handcuffed.

After a few moments, however, Ocasio-Cortez briefly raised one fist in the air, showing that there was no reason for her arms to be positioned as they were.

If the goal was to generate a photo op for the establishment media in which she appeared to be handcuffed, it was effective.

Reaction to the video on social media has been particularly humorous.

“It is against the law to block traffic … We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly three dozen lawmakers were arrested, the department said.

Again, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that AOC would be willing to stoop to such lows.

After all, she’s done so before on numerous occasions.

For example, despite not being in the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Ocasio-Cortez claimed she thought she was going to be raped.

She also later insinuated that lawmakers who were present or nearby during the incident had effectively “served in war.”

Perhaps most egregiously of all, the congresswoman claimed Jan. 6 was a “terror attack” that left “almost 10 dead.” In fact, the toll was four people: Two men died of heart attacks, one woman died of “acute amphetamine intoxication” and one woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot by Capitol police. All four were supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Also, back in 2019, AOC appeared in photos near an immigrant detention facility at the border in Texas where she cried on camera, presumably as she looked upon the supposed crimes being committed against those inside.

It was then subsequently revealed that the congresswoman had been standing at the roadway leading to the facility rather than peering into it.

For anyone wondering why Ocasio-Cortez would be dishonest to promote her agenda, all you need to do is listen to her own words.

“If people want to really blow up one figure here or one word there, I would argue that they’re missing the forest for the trees,” she said during an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in 2019.

“I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually and semantically correct than about being morally right.”

If a statement or action that isn’t “factually true” pushes AOC’s “morally right” agenda, then — in her warped view — that is a lie worth telling.

So says the most prominent young star of the Democratic Party.

