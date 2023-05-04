The Democratic mayor of New York City is criticizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for rushing to judgement after an altercation aboard a city subway train ended with a man’s death.

Mayor Eric Adams ripped Ocasio-Cortez for likening the death of Jordan Neely to a murder, speaking in a Wednesday CNN appearance.

Jordan Neely was murdered. But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/YJeQp9bbgE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2023

CNN’s Abby Philip asked Adams about heated rhetoric from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and AOC in an interview segment.

“I don’t think that’s very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation,” the moderate-leaning Democratic mayor said of Lander’s hasty rhetoric.

I asked @NYCMayor Eric Adams to respond to comments from @AOC and @bradlander regarding the death of #JordanNeely on the NYC subway Monday. Here’s what he said: “I don’t think that’s very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation.”@CNN #CNNPrimetime pic.twitter.com/NNkBjrexef — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 4, 2023

“Let the [District Attorney] conduct his investigation with law enforcement officials.”

“To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do, and I’m going to be responsible and allow them to do their job and allow them to determine exactly what happened there.”

Ocasio-Cortez also tacitly blamed Adams’ city administration for Neely’s death — stating that cuts in city services resulted in Neely’s own mental health crisis.

Eyewitnesses described Neely threatening other passengers aboard the city’s F subway train.

A group of passengers moved to restrain Neely during the outburst, with one Marine Corps veteran restraining him in a headlock.

Video that begins after the start of the Monday altercation showed multiple passengers grabbing Neely by the arms and the legs, as well as the chokehold.

“I’ll hurt anyone on this train” – Jordan Neely If this happened on a plane, he would be taken down immediately no questions asked pic.twitter.com/lBqS9oOF68 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 4, 2023

The man initially taken into custody following Neely’s death has been released, according to the New York Post.

The death of Neely — a homeless man with mental health problems — has spurred progressive protests in New York City, demanding criminal charges against those who restrained him.

I’m at the Broadway-Lafayette station, where a crowd of people is protesting the killing of Jordan Neely on an F train yesterday. pic.twitter.com/A0yp7p4pwQ — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 3, 2023

Neely had a criminal record which contained more than 40 separate arrests — some of them for crimes on city subways, such as public lewdness and assaulting a senior citizen.

