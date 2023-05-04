Share
News

AOC Calls Neely's Subway Death a 'Murder,' So NYC Mayor Stops Her Cold

 By Richard Moorhead  May 4, 2023 at 4:09pm
Share

The Democratic mayor of New York City is criticizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for rushing to judgement after an altercation aboard a city subway train ended with a man’s death.

Mayor Eric Adams ripped Ocasio-Cortez for likening the death of Jordan Neely to a murder, speaking in a Wednesday CNN appearance.

CNN’s Abby Philip asked Adams about heated rhetoric from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and AOC in an interview segment.

Trending:
KJP Gives Infuriating Response About Hunter Biden's Love Child After President's Son Has Bad Day in Court

“I don’t think that’s very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation,” the moderate-leaning Democratic mayor said of Lander’s hasty rhetoric.

“Let the [District Attorney] conduct his investigation with law enforcement officials.”

Was Neely’s death a murder?

“To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do, and I’m going to be responsible and allow them to do their job and allow them to determine exactly what happened there.”

Ocasio-Cortez also tacitly blamed Adams’ city administration for Neely’s death — stating that cuts in city services resulted in Neely’s own mental health crisis.

Eyewitnesses described Neely threatening other passengers aboard the city’s F subway train.

A group of passengers moved to restrain Neely during the outburst, with one Marine Corps veteran restraining him in a headlock.

Video that begins after the start of the Monday altercation showed multiple passengers grabbing Neely by the arms and the legs, as well as the chokehold.

Related:
AOC and Matt Gaetz Team Up to Introduce Bipartisan Bill That Nancy Pelosi Will Hate

The man initially taken into custody following Neely’s death has been released, according to the New York Post.

The death of Neely — a homeless man with mental health problems — has spurred progressive protests in New York City, demanding criminal charges against those who restrained him.

Neely had a criminal record which contained more than 40 separate arrests — some of them for crimes on city subways, such as public lewdness and assaulting a senior citizen.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




AOC Calls Neely's Subway Death a 'Murder,' So NYC Mayor Stops Her Cold
Famous Drag Queen Who Once Rubbed Shoulders with Kamala Harris Accused of Brutal Rape
Despite Packed Red Sox Game, Here's What's Happening at Bud Light Stands in Fenway Park
'The Five' Host Announces His Appearances Have Been Canceled for 2 Days: 'Sure There's a Good Reason'
'Not Even Bud Lite...Lost This Much': Ratings Showcase the New Normal for Fox News Without Tucker
See more...

Conversation