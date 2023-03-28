Parler Share
Commentary
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sits in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform committee in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 31.
Commentary
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sits in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform committee in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 31. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

AOC Shills for TikTok as Congress Considers Ban, Now Follow the Money: 'What a Coincidence!'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 28, 2023 at 9:24am
Parler Share

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York recently joined the controversial video-sharing app TikTok to advocate for it as many of her colleagues in Congress discuss banning it from the country.

But TikTok’s Beijing-owned parent company ByteDance Inc. recently donated a sizable sum to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, of which Ocasio-Cortez is an advisory council member.

That fact alone is enough to question her motives for fighting for the app.

ByteDance has admitted to spying on U.S. journalists, and some lawmakers have made the case the app is merely spyware masquerading itself as a fun way for people to connect with others.

In its U.S. form, TikTok is actually banned in its home country of China, which is a huge red flag.

Trending:
Nashville Police Release Chilling Footage of Shooter's Forceful Entry Into Locked Christian School

Ocasio-Cortez is relatively young and is very active on social media. Instagram appears to be her favorite poison.

But she never showed any outward interest in TikTok until last week, when she made an account and posted a video in which she shamelessly shilled for the platform.

Ocasio-Cortez asked, “Do I believe TikTok should be banned?

She answered her own question with an emphatic “No.”

Do you think TikTok should be banned?

“The United States has never before banned a social media company from existence, from operating in our borders,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And this is an app that has over 150 million Americans on it.”

Jake Denton with the Heritage Foundation shared the lawmaker’s video on Twitter and commented on the “coincidence” between ByteDance’s cash donation, which Ocasio-Cortez arguably stands to benefit from in some capacity.

In the three days since Ocasio-Cortez’s TikTok was posted, the congresswoman has posted no other clips and has had no other visible activity on the platform, which is peculiar.

Related:
Libs of TikTok Creator Travels to Confront AOC Face to Face After Democrat Lied About Her

The situation grows more difficult to understand when you connect her affiliation with the CHCI, to which ByteDance gifted $150,000 to last December.

Fox News reported the company gave equal amounts each to the CHCI and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

The timing is suspicious, which leads to obvious questions as to whether Ocasio-Cortez has completely sold out.

The congresswoman is a radical leftist in her third term, but until recently, no one could argue she was not genuine in her beliefs. She has always appeared to believe in every insane idea she has ever proposed.

But she paraded around the MET Gala in an expensive dress that ironically said “Tax the Rich” two years ago. The House ethics panel is now probing whether she accepted “impermissible gifts” by allegedly allowing wealthy people to bankroll the stunt.

Nothing says “I am a common New Yorker” like appearing at an exclusive event regularly attended by the elites in the media, entertainment and government.

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez have maintained on her behalf that she did nothing wrong.

But the optics are terrible.

An objective observer could make a compelling case the congresswoman is no longer just a former bartender whose dream of serving ordinary people was achieved.

In fact, one could argue Ocasio-Cortez looks very much like a woman whose behavior and opinions are influenced by money.

Her lone appearance on TikTok should elicit mountains of questions from those who elected her to go to Washington to carry the banner of so-called “democratic” socialism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




AOC Shills for TikTok as Congress Considers Ban, Now Follow the Money: 'What a Coincidence!'
Nashville Police Release Bodycam Footage of Cops Heroically Taking Out Transgender Shooter
Whoopi Goldberg Has Rare Moment on Sanity, But She's Still Missing Something Key
Listen to Biden's First Words After News of Shooting at Christian School Breaks: 'This Is So Insulting'
We Now Know What Johnny Depp Has Been Up to Post-Trial - He's Not in Hollywood
See more...

Conversation