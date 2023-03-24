Libs of TikTok Creator Travels to Confront AOC Face to Face After Democrat Lied About Her

Appearance, not truth, is the weapon of choice these days — especially for left-wing politicians.

Take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example. The Democratic U.S. representative for New York’s 14th Congressional District is fond of stretching the truth in an attempt to paint her political opponents in a bad light.

Chaya Raichik knows this firsthand. The founder of the Libs of TikTok Twitter account traveled to Washington this week to confront AOC for lying about her tweets concerning so-called “gender-affirming” medical procedures on children at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The fact that Ocasio-Cortez was either hiding in her congressional office or somewhere else the day Raichik knocked on her door says more about AOC than it does Raichik.

The Heritage Foundation shared a video Thursday documenting Raichik’s visit to the Capitol.

It didn’t take long for Raichik and her team to figure out that they weren’t welcome. After asking if the incident was being recorded, an AOC staffer slammed the congresswoman’s door on Raichik.

In lieu of directly confronting the congresswoman about her lies, Raichik left a note on the bulletin board outside her office.

The note read, “Dear AOC, Please don’t lie about American citizens. Love, Chaya.”

So what was AOC dishonest about this time, you ask?

During a House Oversight Committee hearing Feb. 8, Ocasio-Cortez asked former Twitter executives Yoel Roth and Anika Collier Navaroli, “Are you familiar with the account ‘Libs of TikTok’?”

Both former executives, of course, were.

She then said that “from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, that account posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital, claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children.”

“That account is still on the platform isn’t it?” the congresswoman asked.

“Regrettably, yes it is,” Roth said.







Libs of TikTok struck back that day by means of a tweet, saying, “AOC isn’t mad that children are being chemically and surgically castrated. She’s just mad you found out.”

AOC isn’t mad that children are being chemically and surgically castrated. She’s just mad you found out. https://t.co/sOnw2zplDM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2023

Raichik’s account did, in fact, post a tweet Aug. 11 saying Boston Children’s Hospital “is now offering ‘gender affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls.”

She shared a video of BCH physician Frances Grimstad talking about the procedure.

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

Raichik wanted to confront AOC this week for falsely describing that as “false information.”

Libs of TikTok tweeted Aug. 16 that the hospital had updated its website after being “exposed for offering ‘gender affirming’ surgeries to minors.”

Boston Children’s Hospital was exposed for offering “gender affirming” surgeries to minors. After the videos went viral, they quietly updated their website while Politifact ran cover for them with a false fact-check. Read the full story here: https://t.co/lA2ywjEknO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 16, 2022

“Although I never mentioned a specific age, Boston Children’s does in fact provide ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for minors,” Raichik wrote on Libs of TikTok. “After the videos went viral, they quietly updated their website. They changed the age of requirement for a vaginoplasty from 17 to 18 and added ‘we only perform gender-affirming hysterectomies on patients who are age 18 or older.'”

Raichik provided evidence to back up her claim.

.@BostonChildrens updated their website this week to try to have us believe that they don’t perform “gender affirming” surgeries on minors. Luckily everything was archived. pic.twitter.com/BhkRjC0zHh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2022

“It appears that Politifact and Boston Children’s worked together to cover up for the fact that minors were allowed to receive genital and breast mutilation surgeries as well as eliminating the possibility for a young girl to ever get pregnant through a hysterectomy,” she continued, pointing to the liberal fact-checker’s article on her assertion.

Even now, the BCH Center for Gender Surgery boasts on its website that it performs gender surgeries on “adolescents.”

“The Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital offers gender affirmation surgery services to eligible adolescents and young adults who are ready to take this step in their journey,” it says.

While the BCH website says “genital surgeries are only performed on patients age 18 and older,” it also declares, “At Boston Children’s, we are proud to be home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States.”

“Pediatrics” is defined as “the branch of medicine concerned with the development, care, and diseases of babies and children.”

If gender can now be considered a disease that requires surgery or other procedures on minors, we’re living in a land where health is a sickness and illnesses are seen as healthy.

It’s all about appearances. Everything. What’s on your website? Do you want to look like a boy or a girl? Everything is skin- or screen-deep. Judging people on the content of their character is but a dream.

But when it’s all about appearances, things taken out of context can alter the lighting. Things don’t appear the same. The 24/7 multimedia bombardment colors the way people look at things.

Politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know this and manipulate information hoping you see what they want you to see. They count on the fact that most people are too busy to dig beneath the surface of the skin or the screen to find the truth.

But there are some who are willing to go the extra mile. Raichik uses social media to uncover the truth.

BCH was promoting “gender-affirming care,” including surgery, for children — and it still does, by its own admission.

The standard view of knowledge is “justified, true belief.” In the war over appearances, look to those who can justify what they believe through evidence. Turn your back on those who play smoke and mirrors to manipulate language for political or personal gain.

In other words, be skeptical. Trust only those who know what they are talking about and can prove it. That wouldn’t be AOC.

