Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said. Eight of the injured were hospitalized.

Dublin Airport said in a statement that flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1 p.m Dublin time (8 a.m. EDT).

It said that upon landing the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department, “due to six passengers and six crew … reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.”

The airport said all passengers were assessed for injuries aboard the plane, and eight were then taken to hospital.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention.”

It said “the matter is now subject to an internal investigation.”

The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

It also comes amid a controversy swirling around Boeing aircraft, thanks to a series of problems that have raised concerns about the planes’ safety.

That’s a context that makes almost any incident involving Boeing an issue for headlines around the world.

The Justice Department is investigating Boeing for potential criminal prosecution in the deaths of hundreds who died in crashes involving Boeing aircraft in 2018 and 2019.

