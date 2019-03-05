SECTIONS
Attorney general won’t recuse from overseeing Mueller probe

Attorney General William Barr speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General, Monday, March 4, 2019, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 6:04pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr will not recuse himself from overseeing the special counsel’s Russia probe.

The Justice Department said Monday that career ethics officials advised Barr that he should not recuse himself from Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Mueller is investigating possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Some Democrats had raised concerns Barr might disrupt or upend Mueller’s investigation as it reaches its final stages.

They cited a memo Barr sent to the Justice Department and White House lawyers before his nomination that criticized Mueller’s investigation for the way it was presumably looking into whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Barr downplayed the memo during his confirmation hearing. He said it was narrowly focused and shouldn’t be read that he has prejudged the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

