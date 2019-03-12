SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Beto O’Rourke plans first Iowa visit amid 2020 speculation

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs during a live interview with Oprah Winfrey on a Times Square stage at "SuperSoul Conversations," in New York. The new Beto O’Rourke documentary, “Running With Beto,” ends with him musing about how to keep the momentum of his 2018 defeat in the Texas Senate race going. O’Rourke himself attended the premiere Saturday, March 9, 2019, at South by Southwest, but he also was coy about his future, repeating only that he’ll announce his plans “soon.” (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 6:41pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 6:49pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is making his first trip to Iowa of the 2020 campaign, visiting the state that kicks off presidential voting amid intense speculation that he’ll enter the race for the White House.

A spokesman says O’Rourke will visit the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday to campaign for Eric Giddens, the Democratic candidate running in a state Senate special election there.

O’Rourke released a video Monday night from Texas backing Giddens and wearing a Northern Iowa cap.

O’Rourke had previously failed to answer invitations to visit Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire and other early nominating states and hasn’t yet made major staffing moves in those places.

He says he’s decided on 2020 but has provided no further details except that he’ll make his plans known soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Refugee soccer player happy he’s now an Australian citizen
Iona tops Monmouth 81-60 for 4th straight MAAC title
Sex abuse convictions of Australia cardinal prove polarizing
No. 2 UConn beats UCF 66-45, takes 6th straight AAC title
Musk’s lawyers say tweet complied with SEC fraud settlement
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×