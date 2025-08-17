Israel Plans to Move Hundreds of Thousands of Palestinians from Gaza: Report

Israel is considering a plan that would relocate Gaza residents to South Sudan, according to a new report.

The report from the Associated Press, which is based on unnamed sources, indicates that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is eager to build upon a concept voiced in February by President Donald Trump to shift much of the Palestinian population of Gaza elsewhere.

The concept of depopulating Gaza has been condemned by Palestinian leaders. Egypt dislikes the idea, fearing it could lead to a refugee influx along the border it shares with Gaza. Israel has discussed the idea with other nations, but nothing has moved beyond the talking stage.

However, Joe Szlavik, the founder of a lobbying firm, said South Sudan officials have spoken to him about the concept, and said an Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan at an unknown date.

Szlavik said the costs of the relocation would be borne by Israel.

Without mentioning any specific nation, Netanyahu said he supports relocating Gaza’s Palestinians.

“I think that the right thing to do, even according to the laws of war as I know them, is to allow the population to leave, and then you go in with all your might against the enemy who remains there,” Netanyahu said, according to the Associated Press.

“Give them the opportunity to leave! First, from combat zones, and also from the Strip if they want. We will allow this, first of all inside Gaza during the fighting, and we will also allow them to leave Gaza. We are not pushing them out but allowing them to leave,” he said.

“President Trump has long advocated for creative solutions to improve the lives of Palestinians, including allowing them to resettle in a new, beautiful location while Gaza rebuilds,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

She noted that until Hamas allows peace to return to Gaza, no plan can take place.

“However, Hamas must first agree to disarm and end this war, and we have no additional details to provide at this time,” she said.

Some Israeli officials have long backed relocating Gaza’s population.

“Encourage migration! Encourage migration! Encourage migration!” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said.

“Honestly, this is the most moral and correct solution. Not forcibly, but tell them: We are giving you the option to leave to different countries. The land of Israel is ours.”

Forcible displacement is banned by Geneva Convention.

For Gaza residents who want to leave, there is uncertainty over what comes next.

“The issue is that Israel needs to guarantee that people will be able to return if and when they would like to,” Tania Hary, executive director of Gisha, an Israeli human rights groups, said.

“These voluntary emigration schemes or other plans to deport people don’t have anything to do with the safety or humanitarian needs of Palestinians,” she added.

