Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden's Commerce Nominee Confirmed Despite GOP Concerns That She'll Bend the Knee to China

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks at an event in Providence, Rhode Island, on Feb. 5, 2020.David Goldman / APRhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks at an event in Providence, Rhode Island, on Feb. 5, 2020. (David Goldman / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published March 2, 2021 at 12:57pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary.

The vote was 84-15.

Raimondo, 49, is serving her second term as Rhode Island governor. She is a Rhodes Scholar and a graduate of Yale Law School who went on to become a venture capitalist before turning to politics.

Raimondo will be responsible for promoting the nation’s economic growth domestically and overseas.

Republican opposition to her confirmation centered around concerns that she would not be forceful enough in confronting the Chinese government’s efforts to gain an economic and technological edge through espionage.

TRENDING: Pelosi Teaming Up with Cuomo for a Message on Sexual Assault Doesn’t Look So Good Now

Sen. Ted Cruz said he was concerned that she declined during her confirmation hearing to commit to keeping Chinese telecom giant Huawei on the department’s Entity List. U.S. companies need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to companies on the list.

She subsequently told senators she had no reason to believe that companies on the list should not be there. But Cruz said it would have been a simple matter for Raimondo to commit to keeping Huawei and others on the Entity List.

“She refused to do so, repeatedly,” Cruz said before the vote. “This appears to be part of a pattern of a systemic decision to embrace communist China.”

Do you support Raimondo's confirmation?

Raimondo emphasized during her hearing the need to combat climate change. She noted that as governor she oversaw construction of the nation’s first offshore wind farm.

The Commerce Department comprises a dozen bureaus and agencies, including the National Weather Service, the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Raimondo will oversee more than 40,000 employees.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden's Commerce Nominee Confirmed Despite GOP Concerns That She'll Bend the Knee to China
Car Carrying 25 People Collides with Semi Near Southern Border, Killing 13
Top NFL Free Agent J.J. Watt Stuns League by Signing with Unexpected Team
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Attack on Israeli Interests
Report: US Has Wasted Billions on Vehicles and Buildings in Afghanistan in Recent Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×