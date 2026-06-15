An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was struck by a van Monday as he was trying to arrest a suspect in New Jersey, leading the agent to fire at the van.

The van and its driver were still at large Monday evening.

The incident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in the Manahawkin community of Stafford Township, according to WCAU-TV.

An ICE post on the social media platform X identified the suspect as Freidrich Castillo-Ormeno, a Peruvian national, “who was released into our country under the Biden administration.” He was given a final order of removal on Jan. 30.

On June 15, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Manahawkin, New Jersey to arrest Freidrich Castillo-Ormeno, an illegal alien from Peru who was released into our country under the Biden administration. He was given a final order of removal… — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 15, 2026

A witness, meanwhile, described the scene to WCAU.

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“They tell him to roll down his window, he’s inching forward and you can tell it’s getting tense by his inching forward. As soon as he gunned it, you just see the front of the van, pin the lower half of the officer’s body into the officer’s car,” Stafford Township resident Payton Johnson told the station.

“You just see the guy’s body just get twisted and mangled and in that twist, you know, he then pulled out his gun and shot at the van,” he said.

Police said the gunshots may have blown out the rear window of the van.

The ICE statement offered details on the attempted arrest.

“ICE law enforcement officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver then weaponized his vehicle and struck an officer resulting in the officer discharging his weapon. The driver fled the scene and remains at-large.”

The Stafford Township Police Department posted a news release that assured the public it was not involved in the ICE arrest.

“Stafford Township Police adheres to the Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive and was not assisting or a part of the I.C.E. operation,” police said in their release.

“The ongoing investigation is not being conducted by Stafford Township Police. Our role at this point is to manage traffic and secure the crime scene,” the police statement said.

Although the driver who struck the agent was at large Monday, police said, “There is no reason to believe there is any concern for the public’s safety.”

In a statement, Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey attacked politicians and activists who attack ICE.

“ICE agents put their lives on the line every day to enforce our nation’s laws and protect our communities,” Van Drew said, according to WCAU.

“Yet too many politicians and activists continue to demonize them for doing the job they are sworn to do. This incident is a reminder of the dangers these brave men and women face. I am grateful the agent is expected to recover, and I will always stand with ICE and law enforcement.”

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