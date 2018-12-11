Big plans in store for Dav Pilkey’s ‘Dog Man’ series

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dav Pilkey and his publisher have high hopes for the next installments of his best-selling “Dog Man” series.

On Tuesday, Scholastic announced a first printing of 5 million copies for “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” which comes out Dec. 24. By comparison, Michelle Obama’s million-selling “Becoming” had an announced first printing of 1.8 million, since raised to more than 3 million.

Next August, Scholastic will release “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” the seventh of Pilkey’s graphic novels about the crime-fighting superhero. Pilkey, also known for his “Captain Underpants” books, said in a statement that the “Dog Man” books were inspired by his years of feeling like a “misfit” in school. In second grade, Pilkey was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.