Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

12-Time NBA Champion K.C. Jones Dead at Age 88

In this Jan. 15, 1988, file photo, former Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell, Sacramento Kings coach, left, and K.C. Jones, Celtics coach, meet before the start of the Kings-Celtics NBA basketball game at the Boston Garden in Boston.AP Photo/Mike Kullen, FileIn this Jan. 15, 1988, file photo, former Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell, Sacramento Kings coach, left, and K.C. Jones, Celtics coach, meet before the start of the Kings-Celtics NBA basketball game at the Boston Garden in Boston. Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s and two more as the coach of the Bostons team that took the titles in 1984 and '86, has died. He was 88. (AP Photo/Mike Kullen, File)

By The Associated Press
Published December 25, 2020 at 1:55pm
P Share Print

Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, a 12-time NBA champion who was one of only seven players in history to win championships in college and the pros along with an Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 88.

The Celtics said Jones’ family confirmed Friday that he died at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years.

Earlier this year, two of Jones’ Celtics teammates died: John Thompson, 78, and Tom Heinsohn, 86.

TRENDING: 'It's Like Wearing Your Underwear' on Your Face: Sen. Paul Blasts Mask Mandates in Interview

A point guard who excelled on defense, Jones joined with Bill Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56.

The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

Jones reunited with Russell in Boston to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66.

He retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, where he earned another championship ring in 1972.

Jones was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and ‘86 championships.

Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.

“Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow,” the Celtics said in a statement before their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word.

RELATED: Two of NBA's Biggest Superstars Want Trades Because of Team Owner's Trump Connection: Report

He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached,” the team said. “Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals — being part of a winning team.”

Russell tweeted out his condolences to Jones’ family and included what he said was their last photo together.

“Friends for life,” Russell wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







12-Time NBA Champion K.C. Jones Dead at Age 88
Reports: Explosion Rocks Downtown Nashville on Christmas Day
Man Forgets $300,000 Painting at Airport, Then the Hunt Begins
Pence Announces Elite Group of NASA Astronauts To Train for Moon Landing
Trump Admin, World Take Great Strides in Space in 2020
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×