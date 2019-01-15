CBS’ Mo Rocca to begin podcast series on ‘Mobituaries’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News “Sunday Morning” correspondent and humorist Mo Rocca has his own spin on obituaries.

He has a new podcast and upcoming book called — wait for it — “Mobituaries” that’s an intriguing look at the lives and deaths of not just people, but ideas, careers and social movements. The first of eight weekly episodes premieres Thursday.

The first episode focuses on Vaughn Meader, the comic and John F. Kennedy impersonator with a wildly successful career that essentially ended with that president’s assassination in 1963. Other entries include a sitcom “death,” the pre-presidency career of Herbert Hoover and station wagons.

Simon & Schuster will publish a book about Rocca’s stories next November, to coincide with a second season of podcasts.

