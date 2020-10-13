Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Court Revives Texas Mail-In Ballot Safety Measure Targeted by Dems

A voter drops off a mail ballot in a drop box on Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesA voter drops off a mail ballot in a drop box on Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 13, 2020 at 7:23am
P Share Print

A federal appeals court has reinstated a limit on the number of mail ballot drop-off locations in each county in Texas.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday issued a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on Friday that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order is a violation of the right to vote.

Early voting started Tuesday in Texas.

“Leaving the Governor’s October 1 Proclamation in place still gives Texas absentee voters many ways to cast their ballots in the November 3 election,” Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote in the opinion.

Abbott’s order limits each county to one location where voters can drop off mail ballots during early voting for the November elections.

TRENDING: 'It's Kinda Boring Out Here': Reporter Baffled at Lack of Fanfare Outside Battleground State Biden Campaign Event

The appeals court, however, noted that the order also provides Texas voters with 40 additional days to vote absentee and they have many ways to cast ballots, including hand delivering them or mailing them.

“These methods for remote voting outstrip what Texas law previously permitted in a pre-COVID world. The October 1 Proclamation abridges no one’s right to vote,” Duncan wrote.

Abbott said the limit on drop-off sites is needed to ensure election security, while Democrats and voting rights groups called it an effort to suppress voters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Court Revives Texas Mail-In Ballot Safety Measure Targeted by Dems
Michelle Obama Teams Up with LeBron James for Political Push
John McCain's Surviving Family Gets Tragic News
MLB Hall of Famer and Cincinnati Reds Legend Dies at 77
Barrett to Senators: Courts Are Not Designed To 'Solve Every Problem or Right Every Wrong'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×