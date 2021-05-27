News
News Sports

Democrats Push Bill That Would Change the Face of College Sports Forever

The Associated Press May 27, 2021 at 8:31am

College athletes would have the right to unionize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate.

Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act.

“Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities,” Murphy said in a statement.

This NCAA said the bill would “directly undercut the purpose of college: earning a degree.” It added that “turning student-athletes into union employees is not the answer.”

A companion bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Andy Levin of Michigan and Lori Trahan of Massachusetts.

Trending:
CA Church Wins Again: Newsom Ordered to Cough Up $1 Million for Shutting Down Worship

The bill would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define college athletes who receive direct aid from their schools as employees.

A movement at Northwestern University to unionize college football players was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board in 2015.

Murphy and Trahan are among several federal lawmakers from both parties who have previously introduced legislation related to college athletes being permitted to earn money for the use of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it tries to reform its rules to allow athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and autograph signings.

Should college athletes be able to unionize?

Several states, including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, have laws scheduled to take effect July 1 that would open the NIL market to college athletes.

The NCAA hopes to have new rules in place by July 1 as well.

The NCAA’s current proposals regarding NIL would allow athletes to enter financial arrangements with third parties. Schools would be banned from being involved in the transactions or paying athletes.

While the NCAA has loosened restrictions on how athletes can be compensated over the years, it has held firm to the notion that they are not employees.

Murphy has been one of the most vocal advocates for college athletes on Capitol Hill. His latest bill would upend the college model, helping athletes “get the pay and protections they deserve” and forcing the NCAA to “treat them as equals rather than second-class citizens,” he said.

Related:
'You Can't Even Fire Them Unless They Murder 3 People': Marco Rubio Blasts Leftist Professors

If the bill became law, athletes would be granted employee status and both public and private colleges would be deemed their employers.

The bill would also protect the tax status of athletic scholarships and other benefits and prohibit schools from asking athletes to waive the right to collectively bargain.

“The NCAA and its member schools support student-athletes through scholarships — many of which cover their full cost of education debt free — and numerous other benefits,” the governing body said a statement.

“NCAA members also are committed to modernizing name, image and likeness rules so student-athletes can benefit from those opportunities. … We will continue to work with members of Congress to focus on issues that align with our priorities.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Energy Secretary Rakes In $1.6M After Selling Stock in Electric Bus Company Pushed by Biden
Montana Becomes Latest State to Shoot Down Critical Race Theory in Classrooms
NH Election Audit Finds Mail-In Ballot Machine Mistakenly Added Votes for Democratic Candidates
Democrats Push Bill That Would Change the Face of College Sports Forever
Biden Admin Does About-Face After Months of Playing Down Lab Leak Theory Promoted by Trump
See more...

Conversation