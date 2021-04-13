Men in Women's Sports Get Huge Boost as NCAA 'Unequivocally' Supports Transgender Athletes

The left-wing National Collegiate Athletic Association threw female athletes under the bus in a statement on Monday, announcing that self-described transgender athletes are “unequivocally” supported by the organization.

The Biden administration-backed movement to allow men who identify as women to play in women’s sports has been a magnet for debate in recent months and years. As a result, talented girls and women face the very real threat of being made obsolete in their own games. Even middle-of-the-road male athletes can, as is clear by the results, now proclaim that they were born in the wrong body, put on makeup and feminine clothing, and obliterate female competitors in the field of play.

Look at what military veteran Robert Ludwig, who goes by Gabrielle, was doing on the court as far back as 2013 to the female opponents of the Santa Clara, California-based Mission College women’s basketball team. ESPN profiled Ludwig and painted him as some sort of survivor and trailblazer, even back then.

#RealSports profiles Gabrielle Ludwig, the only known person to play college basketball as both a man and a woman http://t.co/D4M3UQiwxb — HBO (@HBO) March 18, 2013

Did the talk hosts in D.C deserve to be suspended for their comments on Gabrielle Ludwig? http://t.co/tc2j3Lgf pic.twitter.com/VoAzdBOb — WEEI (@WEEI) December 13, 2012

Look at that imposing size. Eight years later, there are more males suiting up and dominating in high school and college sports. Recall what Texas allowed to happen to girls’ wrestling in recent years.

Transgender wrestler wins second straight Texas girls’ high school titlehttps://t.co/T1Hr3uT1yv pic.twitter.com/Low7wJxeYA — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 30, 2018

Of course, this happens because men, even mediocre when facing other, more talented men, are biologically stronger and faster than women, generally speaking. This has all become a clown show that makes a mockery of our society and our sports — and people go along with it.

It certainly doesn’t help women.

Despite the unfairness of men playing against women, the organization that espouses empty rhetoric about ensuring that college athletes have an even playing field has sided against young women.

“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition,” the NCAA said Monday in a statement.

Citing a “long-standing policy” to offer “a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” the organization pointed out it “requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports,” while also embracing “evolving science on this issue.”

“Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them,” the NCAA said.

Then, the left-wing body which regulates most college athletics took a veiled shot at you, if you live in a red state or some other area that embraces sanity: The NCAA more or less called for a boycott of you if you support women.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants,” the NCAA said.

Progress for women has come a long way in sports. While not as popular or magnetizing as men’s sports, which generate big revenue figures, women have had — for a long time — opportunities to highlight their physical talents while getting an education for free.

But progress for women has come so far that now, women are being sidelined as leftists in suits relegate them to runners-up while stronger, larger and more physically imposing men in makeup and sports bras take over women’s sports. If you disagree with what’s happening, in the eyes of those who run our country’s institutions, you’re a bigot, a transphobe and probably a racist, you’d have to assume.

No matter which ugly names the left comes up with to call those who think logically, the affront on our collective cultural mores is highlighted nowhere better right now than in sports for young girls and women.

Those who see the absurdity of a man posterizing a young woman on a basketball court had better start standing up to big business, the NCAA and the overall anti-women transgender sports agenda.

It’s been nearly a decade since Robert “Gabrielle” Ludwig first made headlines for becoming a kind of Shaquille O’Neal when facing much smaller community college women’s basketball players in California. But this is only the beginning of the end for free and fair play for women — unless something is done now.

Call your governor, your representative or your senators. Speak with your wallet. Avert your eyes from any and all sports, if need be.

The NCAA must be brought to its knees or face the threat of replacement by a governing body that will actually protect women.

