Experimental app might spot drug overdoses in time to help

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Too often people die of an opioid overdose because no one’s around to notice they’re in trouble. Now scientists are creating a smartphone app that beams sound waves to measure breathing — and summon help if it stops.

The app is still experimental. But in first-step testing, University of Washington researchers found the software can detect breathing problems in the critical minutes after people injected illegal drugs.

It uses sonar, beaming sound waves and analyzing how they bounce to measure the chest rising and falling.

But it doesn’t work inside a pocket, raising the question of whether drug users would pull out a phone to use such a gadget.

The research was reported Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.