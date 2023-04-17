Parler Share
News
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police outpost for China in New York City's Chinatown.
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police outpost for China in New York City's Chinatown. (Bebeto Matthews / AP)

FBI Arrests Two for Allegedly Operating 'Sinister' Chinese Police Station in New York City

 By The Associated Press  April 17, 2023 at 10:25am
Parler Share

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and more than three dozen officers with China’s national police force have been charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, the Justice Department said Monday.

The cases, taken together, are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions in recent years aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to locate in America pro-democracy activists and others who are openly critical of Beijing’s policies.

One of the cases concerns a local branch of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, which operated inside an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood before closing last fall amid an FBI investigation.

The two men charged with establishing the outpost were acting under the direction and control of a Chinese government official and deleted communication with that official from their phones after becoming aware of the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

The men, identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang of the Bronx and Chen Jinping of Manhattan were arrested at their homes on Monday morning. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Trending:
People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot

At no point did the men register with the Justice Department as agents of a foreign government, U.S. law enforcement officials said. And though the police outpost did perform some basic services, such as helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver’s licenses, it also performed a more “sinister” function, including helping the Chinese government locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California, according to the officials.

“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. “We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




FBI Arrests Two for Allegedly Operating 'Sinister' Chinese Police Station in New York City
Speaker McCarthy Vows to Diffuse 'Missing in Action' Biden's 'Ticking Time Bomb' with New Legislation
Elon Musk's SpaceX Calls Off Launch of Massive New Rocket Due to Tiny Malfunction
Netflix Viewers Angered as Tech Issues Ruin Much-Anticipated Live Broadcast: 'We Are Incredibly Sorry'
Fishermen Notice Something Fly Over Their Heads - The Next Moment They're Helping Police Take a Bombing Suspect on the Ground
See more...

Conversation