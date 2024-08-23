Share
News
Sports

Former MMA Fighter Ronda Rousey Apologizes for Conspiracy Post About School Shooting

 By The Associated Press  August 23, 2024 at 1:30pm
Share

Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is “11 years too late,” for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.

Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, said reposting the video was “the single most regrettable decision of my life” and that she didn’t even believe the video but “was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead.”

Rousey said she realized her mistake and quickly took down the post, but “the damage was done.” She said she was never asked about the post by the media, and she was afraid to draw attention to the video over the years. Rousey said she drafted “a thousandth apology” for her recent memoir, but a publisher urged her to take it out. She then convinced herself that apologizing would reopen an emotional wound in order to “shake the label of being a ‘Sandy Hook truther.’ “

“But honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do,” Rousey wrote. “I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so sorry for the hurt I caused.”

The issue of Rousey’s posting of the video recently came up on the platform Reddit when she invited users to ask her questions about her recently launched fundraising campaign for her first graphic novel. Some asked why she didn’t issue a strong apology for amplifying the conspiracy theory about the shooting.

Trending:
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Hit With Huge Backlash After Liking Pro-Trump Post, Drops Bomb on 'Haters' Trying to Cancel Her

After the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 first graders and six educators dead, falsehoods were pushed that the tragedy was a hoax. Victims’ families, who were awarded $1.5 billion by a jury in 2022 for the role conspiracy theorist Alex Jones played, have said they have been subjected to years of torment, threats and abuse by people who believed such lies.

A spokesperson for the lawyer who represents the families declined to comment on Rousey’s apology.

In her statement, Rousey said she was “remorseful and ashamed” for the pain she contributed to those affected by the massacre.

“I’ve regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die,” she wrote.

Is this an adequate apology from Rousey?

Rousey warned others about falling down the “black hole” of conspiracy theories.

“It doesn’t make you edgy or an independent thinker, you’re not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies. They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated,” she wrote. “You’re doing nothing but hurting others and yourself.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Search and Rescue Crews Enter Second Day Scouring Grand Canyon as Missing Hiker Fails to Turn Up
NASA Not Willing to Risk Return Trip on Boeing Capsule, Tells Astronauts to Wait for a Ride Home with SpaceX
Popular Online Retailer Admits Cases of Child Labor Found in Its Supply Chain
Former MMA Fighter Ronda Rousey Apologizes for Conspiracy Post About School Shooting
Security Guards Cleared in Reopened Manslaughter Case: 'This Guy Presented a Serious Threat'
See more...

Conversation